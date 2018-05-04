Home | News | A Police Force With A Mentality-Of-Serfs That Acts As If The Nation Is The Personal Fiefdom Of Its Elected Leaders Can Never Become World-Class

A Police Force With A Mentality-Of-Serfs That Acts As If The Nation Is The Personal Fiefdom Of Its Elected Leaders Can Never Become World-Class

Dan Soko
A Police Force With A Mentality-Of-Serfs That Acts As If The Nation Is The Personal Fiefdom Of Its Elected Leaders Can Never Become World-Class

The unpardonable impudence of a smug and arrogant man, who dared slander Anansekrom's president in his boastful remarks to foreign carpetbaggers, is a classic example of the behind-the-scenes goings-on in the opaque world of Anansekrom party financing.

Alas, it is a murky world full of super-wealthy criminal-types, who delude themselves into thinking that politicians (across the spectrum) are in their pockets - because they fund their parties' election campaigns - and that Anansekrom is their plaything and a veritable cash-cow, which will provide them countless public procurement "restrictive-tender" contract opportunities to send their net worth to stratospheric heights, once regime-change occurs after national elections.

That boastful and arrogant so-and-so, overstepped the mark, clearly because he thought he had finally graduated from piling up bagfuls of kickback-cash regularly from betting syndicates growing super-rich through the 'accurate' prediction of the results of fixed Anansekrom soccer league matches, to bagging massive commission-cash from big-ticket infrastructure projects.

Moronic arsehole. And why did the Anansekrom Police Service bend over backwards to spare that moronic arsehole the ignominy of having his photograps taken by the mostly-corrupt Anansekrom media (by sneeking him in through a back-door-route away from the CID HQ's courtyard) - sections of which have over the years refused to ask how that moronic areshole was able to loan a once-upon-a-time-pal of his in the construction sector as much as U.S.$600,000 - a hefty sum Anansekrom's hapless tax authorities apparently knew absolutely nothing about, incidentally? Time for them to question him about its sources, surely?

There has also been a lot of talk lately about transforming the Anansekrom Police Service into a world-class police force. Hmmm, eyeasem o. Surely, if its upper echelons continue to show signs that they are afflicted by the mentality-of-serfs-syndrome, and therefore act as if they think Anansekrom is the personal fiefdom of its elected leaders, who must therefore be protected from losing face at all costs at all material times - even when they brazenly break the nation's laws in egregious acts of grand corruption - by 'managing' investigations and whitewashing subsequent reports into alleged crimes committed by ruling party bigwigs, no such transformation of the Anansekrom Police Service into a world-class police force will ever take place? Haaba.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kofi Thompson and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Lucky Customer Gets Two Bedroom-House In MTN Promo

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!