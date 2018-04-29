Ex-Black Princesses Forward Sherifatu Sumaila Ponders National Team Future

Former Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila has admitted she is considering her future with the national team due to poor treatment meted out to woman's football.

The 23-year-old, who joined American side La Galaxy Orange County earlier this year, indicated that she is at a crossroads now following treatment that women's football goes through at hands of the Ghana FA.

'I really don't know if I want to risk everything and come back to play for the country again looking at how bad we treat our female footballers," she told Happy FM.

"Just look at the recent incident concerning the Black Princesses. What will happen to me and my dreams if things don't go well for me should I come back, I have to struggle for a new team and all that."

When asked whether she would be willing to switch nationality should another country approach her, she answered, "I don't really think I will want to switch my nationality because I love Ghana so much and it feels good representing your motherland."

Sumaila was part of the Black Maidens team which won bronze medal at the 2012 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Azerbaijan.

She also played at the 2014 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Canada.

