2nd Edition Of Head Of State Invitational Golf Tournament Scheduled For June 16

Dan Soko

The Ghana Golf Association in collaboration with Ghana @ 60 Years on Committee has officially launched the second edition of the Head of State Invitational tournament.

The Head of State Invitational Tournament is a golf competition being organized in honour of the President of the Republic of Ghana and also an opportunity to broker business deals for the country.

It is also a platform to groom and give exposure to amateur golfers.

Speaking at the launch, the President of the Ghana Golf Association, Mr Mike Aggrey, said “this tournament is not just a golf competition but an informal avenue to bring together decision-makers in corporate Ghana to interact and discuss various business opportunities for the country. We are creating a congenial atmosphere for high profile business meetings and networking.”

Mr Aggrey said the event will come off on Saturday, June 16 at the Kumasi Royal Golf Course and President Nana Akuffo-Addo is expected to be present to do the Tee-off and the closing ceremony. Over 150 golfers both local and international are expected to participate in this year’s tournament with over 30 slots allocated to women golfers, he revealed.

He continued that there will be a golf clinic on the day of the event to educate people on the technicalities of golf and over 20 prizes will be awarded on the day of the event.

The chairman of the launch, Mr Mike Ezan, who is also a former President of the Ghana Golf Association, underscored the importance of this high profile golf event and encouraged everyone to get involved in promoting the game of golf.

Mr Ezan expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the competition: UMB, MTN, Global Media Alliance, GCB Bank, SSIC Insurance, Golden Tulip, etc.

Present at the launch were the Chairman of Ghana @ 60 years on, Francis Andoh, CEO of Northwestern Solutions, Chairman Ken Amankwa and Esther Amedzro, President of Women Golfers in Ghana.

