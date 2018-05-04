Home | News | Karbo's Invitation: Speaker blasts CID for breaching procedure

Karbo's Invitation: Speaker blasts CID for breaching procedure

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Speaker Parliament GhanaSpeaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin has criticised the Police CID for breaching Parliamentary privileges after inviting Mr Anthony Karbo, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways in relation to investigations into alleged football corruption.

He said though Members of Parliament (MPs) are not above the laws of Ghana, there were procedures to be followed where an MP's assistance is needed in criminal investigations.

Mr Bagbin made the criticism after Mr Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu had raised the issue on the floor of Parliament.

Mr Agbodza in his statement urged the Police to come clear on exactly what they want from Mr Anthony Karbo, who is also the MP for Lawra.

“Members of Parliament need to know if this is an arrest, if this is an invitation and whether there is a breach of Article 32 or Order 117 of our constitution,” he demanded.

Mr Bagbin also stated a history of bad governance, where MPs were harassed by the state in the performance of their duties, which had informed the passing of laws protecting MPs from external forces of state.

He said the MP was seen as an embodiment of his electoral area and therefore must be treated with respect and explained that the CID would first need to request the Speaker of Parliament for permission to invite Mr Karbo.

He said the Police must provide available evidence to the Speaker who would have to examine it and determine the release of the MP for the CID's purposes.

"We cannot allow the state to be arresting or inviting members in secrecy that is not the rules of the game" Alban Bagbin said.

Mr Matthew Nyidam, Deputy Majority Chief Whip debunked claims that the Mr Anthony Karbo was arrested by the Police saying the Deputy Minister was only invited by the CID.

He however stated the CID in trying to get MP for Lawra to assist them in their investigations must follow the right procedures and the Police must write officially to the Speaker requesting him to allow the MP to assist them in their investigations.

He said though MPs are not above the law, however the correct must be followed where an MP's assistance is needed in criminal investigations.

