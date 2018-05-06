Home | News | ‘Government will succeed in fighting corruption - Ayorkor Botchway

‘Government will succeed in fighting corruption - Ayorkor Botchway

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ayorkor Botchwey Shirley Ayorkor Botchway is Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has indicated that government will not relent in efforts aimed at tackling corruption until they triumph.

“Our persistence in battling corruption, which has become an impediment to socio-economic development, is paramount. Government will continue to fight that war with all the tools available to it until victory crowns our efforts,” Madam Botchway stated at the flag raising ceremony for the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU) held in Accra on 25 May 2018.

She explained that the declaration of 2018 by the African Union Commission as the African Anti-Corruption Year rightly echoes the theme for this year’s celebration, that is; ‘Winning The Fight Against Corruption, A Sustainable Path To Africa’s Transformation’ which “reminds us of the need to constantly fight against this vice, and against impunity on the continent, if we are to place ourselves on a sustainable path to a prosperous and peaceful Africa”.

She observed that as “we resolutely link the theme of this year’s celebration to our own national priorities, we recognise and duly acknowledge government’s demonstrated efforts in the setting up of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP) and the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, among numerous measures taken”.

According to her “these are expected to contextualise and mobilise efforts and resources in a bid to help prevent and fight corruption through the promotion of high ethics and integrity, as well as through vigorous enforcement of applicable laws”.

She said the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) in 2003 and the African Union Advisory Board on corruption in 2009 reflects the existence of the relevant architecture for fighting corruption on the continent and for advising governments on how to deal with the scourge and related offences within their domestic jurisdictions.

“On that score, AU member states have been more than willing partners in the endeavour to fight this canker and they have taken measures at various levels to fight to give expression to the AUCPCC, particularly through the setting up of national anti-corruption institutions- Ghana not excluded,” she added.

For her, as stakeholders in the future of the continent, it is important to utilise the opportunity offered by a memorable event like the one on Friday to reflect on the past and take stock of the achievements as well as failures of the AU.

She explained that “it was in keeping with this persuasion that African leaders dedicated the 50th Anniversary celebration in 2013 to reminiscing over past successes and charting a path for the AU for the next 50 years, by pursuing the Pan –African vision of an ‘integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena’”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Lucky Customer Gets Two Bedroom-House In MTN Promo

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!