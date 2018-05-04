Home | News | Zongo community leaders threaten police over ‘unwarranted killings’ of youth

Zongo community leaders threaten police over ‘unwarranted killings’ of youth

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

PolicecnrtumuThe police reportedly shot and killed about 6 youth in eight months

Leaders of the Zongo Community in Kumasi are threatening legal action against the Ghana Police Service over ‘unwarranted killing’ of Zongo youth by the service.

According to them, the police in about eight months have shot and killed six of their youth without any just cause.

The latest victim of this trend they say is Halidu Lawal, who was shot by the Suame Divisional Police at Amanfrom on Wednesday.

A youth group trooped to the Suame police station in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, accusing the police of unjustly killing a colleague.

The Thursday morning siege by the group identified as Seidu Kotoko Boys insisted their colleague, Hamid Lawal is not a criminal.

The police have admitted to shooting the young man during a Wednesday swoop at Amanfrom on the Barekese road.

According to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor, the angry youths want police evidence to justify the shooting. They refused the offer from the police to take the body of their colleague away.

“…is it in the laws of Ghana to just shoot and kill someone? Since yesterday [Wednesday] we wanted to see the evidence but couldn’t,” one man fumed.

More police officers from the Operation Calm Life and some soldiers have been deployed to the scene and have restored calm.

The Zongo Youth Association after deliberations with leaders of the Zongo Community are threatening legal action against the police.

President of the Zongo Youth Association in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Seidu Kutchu at a press conference noted they are petitioning the Asantehene over the incident before the legal action.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased have refused to accept the body for burial.

The group who besieged the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters has decided to stay calm and wait for the Zongo leaders.

Police in the Ashanti Region are tight-lipped over the incident. Luv News sources reveal they are calling for a meeting with the family of the deceased.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Lucky Customer Gets Two Bedroom-House In MTN Promo

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!