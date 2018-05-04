Zongo community leaders threaten police over ‘unwarranted killings’ of youth

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

The police reportedly shot and killed about 6 youth in eight months

Leaders of the Zongo Community in Kumasi are threatening legal action against the Ghana Police Service over ‘unwarranted killing’ of Zongo youth by the service.

According to them, the police in about eight months have shot and killed six of their youth without any just cause.

The latest victim of this trend they say is Halidu Lawal, who was shot by the Suame Divisional Police at Amanfrom on Wednesday.

A youth group trooped to the Suame police station in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, accusing the police of unjustly killing a colleague.

The Thursday morning siege by the group identified as Seidu Kotoko Boys insisted their colleague, Hamid Lawal is not a criminal.

The police have admitted to shooting the young man during a Wednesday swoop at Amanfrom on the Barekese road.

According to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor, the angry youths want police evidence to justify the shooting. They refused the offer from the police to take the body of their colleague away.

“…is it in the laws of Ghana to just shoot and kill someone? Since yesterday [Wednesday] we wanted to see the evidence but couldn’t,” one man fumed.

More police officers from the Operation Calm Life and some soldiers have been deployed to the scene and have restored calm.

The Zongo Youth Association after deliberations with leaders of the Zongo Community are threatening legal action against the police.

President of the Zongo Youth Association in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Seidu Kutchu at a press conference noted they are petitioning the Asantehene over the incident before the legal action.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased have refused to accept the body for burial.

The group who besieged the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters has decided to stay calm and wait for the Zongo leaders.

Police in the Ashanti Region are tight-lipped over the incident. Luv News sources reveal they are calling for a meeting with the family of the deceased.