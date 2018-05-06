Home | News | Anas exposé: Nana Addo shouldn’t obstruct justice – Asiedu Nketia

Anas exposé: Nana Addo shouldn’t obstruct justice – Asiedu Nketia

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Asiedu Nketia ElrpwNDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has questioned President Akufo Addo’s decision to cause the arrest of GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi before the public screening of the Anas corruption exposé.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reported the President of the Ghana Football Association to the Police for fraud.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor confirmed that the GFA Boss was the subject of an investigation by the CID after the President had seen parts of the investigative piece.
Mr. Jinapor told reporters that Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President, and other key government officials.

The CID is investigating Mr. Nyantakyi for defrauding by false pretence.

Mr. Nketia argued that the decision to make the police take action before the airing of the entire video is a diversionary move to compromise the case.

Addressing students of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region at a forum organized by the TEIN branch of the university, Asiedu Nketia said the president must refrain from interfering with the cause of justice.

“When they expose the exposés on judges it was all over. All the people who were on the case were known and the government together with the judiciary decided to take those decisions. When all of them were put before the disciplinary committee, they did not leave anybody out.

“Then you have Anas preparing a report and he announces that June 6, he will be exposing it to Ghanaians but because Nana Akuffo Addo is President, you want to give him the opportunity to preview. If you[President] go and preview and realize that there is some part that will hurt you, what do you do if you believe that you are incorruptible and you want your name to be clear, you do not put your hands into it.”

Anas erred by showing exposé

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin had expressed similar concerns, arguing that investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI erred by showing their latest investigative piece on Ghana’s football sector to President Akufo-Addo before the public screening.

Mr. Babgin said showing the investigative piece to the President was wrong as it preempted the public viewing.

“We were told that it would be aired on the 6th of June and all of a sudden, some people have gotten the opportunity of viewing it before the 6th of June and no other person than the number one gentleman in this country, the President himself has given an indication that he has had sight of that documentary.

“There are question marks to this; the question mark is why him? Why have some people been given the opportunity to see the documentary before the general public? There is an issue there. Who are those behind it? Corruption is moved against the giver and the receiver, and so if there are allegations made against somebody, it is important for it to come up for all of us to see how this is handled. Should they be investigated or one group of people should be investigated? Who are those involved? Is it the President? Is it just the Vice? There are so many questions without answers.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Lucky Customer Gets Two Bedroom-House In MTN Promo

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!