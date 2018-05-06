Anas exposé: Nana Addo shouldn’t obstruct justice – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has questioned President Akufo Addo’s decision to cause the arrest of GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi before the public screening of the Anas corruption exposé.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reported the President of the Ghana Football Association to the Police for fraud.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor confirmed that the GFA Boss was the subject of an investigation by the CID after the President had seen parts of the investigative piece.

Mr. Jinapor told reporters that Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President, and other key government officials.

The CID is investigating Mr. Nyantakyi for defrauding by false pretence.

Mr. Nketia argued that the decision to make the police take action before the airing of the entire video is a diversionary move to compromise the case.

Addressing students of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region at a forum organized by the TEIN branch of the university, Asiedu Nketia said the president must refrain from interfering with the cause of justice.

“When they expose the exposés on judges it was all over. All the people who were on the case were known and the government together with the judiciary decided to take those decisions. When all of them were put before the disciplinary committee, they did not leave anybody out.

“Then you have Anas preparing a report and he announces that June 6, he will be exposing it to Ghanaians but because Nana Akuffo Addo is President, you want to give him the opportunity to preview. If you[President] go and preview and realize that there is some part that will hurt you, what do you do if you believe that you are incorruptible and you want your name to be clear, you do not put your hands into it.”

Anas erred by showing exposé

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin had expressed similar concerns, arguing that investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI erred by showing their latest investigative piece on Ghana’s football sector to President Akufo-Addo before the public screening.

Mr. Babgin said showing the investigative piece to the President was wrong as it preempted the public viewing.

“We were told that it would be aired on the 6th of June and all of a sudden, some people have gotten the opportunity of viewing it before the 6th of June and no other person than the number one gentleman in this country, the President himself has given an indication that he has had sight of that documentary.

“There are question marks to this; the question mark is why him? Why have some people been given the opportunity to see the documentary before the general public? There is an issue there. Who are those behind it? Corruption is moved against the giver and the receiver, and so if there are allegations made against somebody, it is important for it to come up for all of us to see how this is handled. Should they be investigated or one group of people should be investigated? Who are those involved? Is it the President? Is it just the Vice? There are so many questions without answers.”