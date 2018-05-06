Emulate Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption strategy – NPP to African leaders

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018
Source: citinewsroom.com
File Photo: NPP flag
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging Presidents of African countries to adopt various measures to fight corruption.
In a statement to commemorate African Union (AU) day, the party said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated enough commitment to fighting the menace of corruption in Ghana, especially through legislative reforms.
“In Ghana, our government, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, has shown and continues to manifest significant commitment to fighting corruption in the country through legislative reforms and pragmatic actions geared at making corruption an unattractive enterprise for all,” it said.
The statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said that corruption appear to have plagued the continent in serious negative challenges and it requires dedicated leaders to “salvage the continent.”
The 2018 celebration of the AU Day, which is the 55th Anniversary of the continental body is being marked under the theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.
Read the statement below:
NPP CELEBRATES AFRICAN UNION DAY WITH A CALL ON AFRICAN LEADERS TO MAKE A SOLEMN COMMITMENT TO THE FIGHT AGAINST THE MENACE OF CORRUPTION
As Ghana joins its neighbouring countries on the Continent to mark African Union Day, the NPP is pleased to join the rest of the world in first of all, congratulating Africans on the Continent and in the Diaspora, for their diverse contributions towards the African project. The party calls on them particularly Africa leaders and governments to renew their fight against corruption, which has gained serious notoriety and proven to be the greatest threat to the development of the Continent.
It is against this backdrop that the 2018 AU Day, which also happens to be the 55th Anniversary of the founding of the Union, is anchored on the theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”. This is ostensibly, to bring to the fore, the urgent need for Africans to commit themselves to fighting this deleterious canker of corruption in order to salvage the Continent.
It is gratifying however, that, in Ghana, our government, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, has shown and continues to manifest significant commitment to fighting corruption in the country through legislative reforms and pragmatic actions geared at making corruption an unattractive enterprise for all.
The NPP is thus hopeful that other African leaders and governments would emulate the good examples of Ghana, so that, together, we can kick out corruption from our Continent or significantly reduce the menace for the love of our mother Continent. The party also calls on Africans and African governments to reaffirm their support and commitment to the very ideals underpinning the formation of the African Union. We also wish to, on this special occasion, pay glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the Union.
Finally, the NPP extends its best wishes to all Africans as we commemorate this historic day and also calls on Ghanaians in particular, to actively take part in activities earmaked by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to climax the day.
Long live our Motherland.
Long live the Continent of Africa.
Thank you.
…Signed…
JOHN BOADU
General Secretary (Ag)
Related Articles:
- Don’t turn yourselves into thieves – Minister tells auditors
- ‘Deal with corruption’ – AU planning committee urges African heads
- AU Arts Festival Planning Committee urges African leaders to deal with corruption
- Time for Africa to move from talk to action in anti-corruption fight – CDD-Ghana
- Let’s tackle grass root corruption - NCCE
- $1.5m road safety education: Ghana being led by mad people again - IMANI’s Bentil
- ‘Government will succeed in fighting corruption - Ayorkor Botchway
- One man supporter ‘mocks’ Kwesi Nyantakyi with emotional hymn
- Resign! - K. Yeboah to Nyantakyi
- Nyantakyi being used to conceal misconducts – A plus
- Police seize Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops
- Kennedy Agyapong fingers Mahama in $278m ‘chop chop’ over KIA Terminal 3 project
- Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
- Obinim sticker package needed in Morocco – Jon Benjamin mocks Nyantakyi fraud saga
- NDC government concealed BNI, National Security reports on Nyantakyi – Bobie-Ansah
- Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid – Haruna
- Double salary saga: I was rather underpaid - MP clarifies
- NHIA rot: No need to panic – NHIA official
- Must the double salary suspects hide behind the unjust & antiquated parliamentary privilege?
- Deported Indian businessman named in another scam
- ‘The system forces us to be corrupt’ – Private businesses launch anti-graft initiative
- Deported businessman named in document forgery case
- Corruption worse under Mahama – Lecturer
- $3m NHIA single source procurement attracts Audit Service red flags
- Ursula flirting with potential $90m financial loss in ‘Subah-like’ deal - IMANI warns
- Ursula flirting with potential $90m financial loss in ‘Subah-like’ deal - IMANI warns
- Ghana can do better in corruption fight - Prof Apori Nkansah
- Did 20 MPs on Health Committee take ¢400,000 from NHIS without entry?
- Don't 'wreck' nation by evading taxes - Joseph Osei Owusu
- Government must cancel $89m telecom deal with Haitian firm – IMANI
- Government will embrace technology to fight corruption - Bawumia
- Political campaign of corruption not healthy for democracy – Sylvester Mensah
- Generalizing all former appointees as corrupt wrong – Sylvester Mensah cries
- NDC left us GHC1.9m debt – Ga Central Assembly
- 4 Museum top officials suspended
- Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder Company
- Essiam suffocating GCMCL with GHC37m debt – Former Staff
- NLA boss circumvented process and gave contracts to relative - Former Procurement head
- I haven't awarded fictitious contracts – Frances Essiam fumes
- Members of Parliament pay back MASLOC loans
- Stop CID probe into double salary saga – Kwamena Ahwoi to Akufo-Addo
- GHC2,500 fraud at AUCC: Outgoing SRC President impeached
- 6 top Ghanaian officials who have been branded with corruption tags
- NPP ministers received double salary under Kufuor's government - Inusah Fuseini
- CID grills double salary suspects
- Over 200 undervalued bus sale cost GHC1m loss in shady Metro Mass Transit deal
- NCCE intensifies campaign against corruption
- AG yet to respond to my suit against Free SHS, MASLOC – Ayariga
- 2016 MDAs audit: A-G uncovers GHC2m rot
- Mills handled double payment under Kufuor well – Inusah Fuseini
- GHC293,000 missing at GES office in Volta Region
- African leaders admire dictators – Daniel Batidam
- Ghana’s constitution promotes corruption – Batidam
- No Mahama appointee took double salary – Inusah Fuseini
- Why are you calling a double salary grabbing MP honourable?
- Investigation of double salary allegations should not be limited to 2013 to 2016 - CDG
- 116 MMDAs owe GHC9.4b - Auditor General's report
- Double salary propaganda won’t affect Bagbin
- What did Haruna tell the President?
- Gomoa East blows GHC81K on late DCE’s funeral
- Double Salary Saga; Government creating bad blood - Bagbin
- Double Salary: NDC MPs, Ministers begging me to save them - Wontumi
- 5 top NDC officials have confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi
- Amidu has hit the nail on the head: Incompliant MPs must be prosecuted
- I have a lot of info on Metro Mass; board must be dissolved – Ex-NDC MP
- Double salary: It amounts to political immorality - Dr. Oko-Boye
- Controversy over double salary: NDC MP goes wild; dares government
- The ugly side of the exponents of probity, accountability and transparency
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- MPs who took double salaries abused their office for personal gain - Amidu
- Adhere to Article 71 to avert salary discrepancies - Ayariga tells Controller
- Enforce funding of political parties law - lecturer
- Ex-Ministers to face court over double salary – Martin Amidu hints
- GHC99m plastic waste levy missing - Minister reveals
- I returned the money when I was overpaid – Martin Amidu
- If plantain thieves get jailed 15 years, why not ‘double salary’ MPs? – Amidu
- Graft a major challenge in Ghana – Danish Ambassador
- Lawyer calls for review of law on multiple income earnings of government workers
- Double salary saga: Parliament urges calm
- Double salary saga: Parliament urges calm
- MASLOC is no longer a national programme but a political tool - Chartered Accountant
- We will help CID probe ‘double salary’ saga – Parliament
- MMT scandal: ‘I was only a mediator’ – Amoako Tuffuor
- EOCO to summon indicted officials in State Housing rot
- Double salary saga: Exercise patience and wait for report – Kate Addo
- Investigations into NDC's double salary much ado about nothing - Allotey Jacobs
- Akufo-Addo's elephant size gov't triggered double salary scandal
- CID has not invited me over any double salary issue – Alban Bagbin
- Double Salary: Haruna ‘begged’ president - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
- Double salary saga: Fiifi Kwetey, others to face CID today
- It was only double payments, not double salary - NDC MP
- GHC10m rot at State Housing uncovered
- Double salary saga: I won't disclose subject of discussion with Akufo-Addo - Minority leader
- Double Salary: CID has not demanded our bank account details - Inusah Fuseini
- Government destroying our integrity - Inusah Fuseini
- MPs get bail over double salary saga
- Ghost Oil-Funded Projects: MoF backs PIAC
- Double salary saga - Accused MPs being investigated for stealing
- Africa's investigative journalists collaborate to fight money laundering
- Prof Alabi calls for special court for corruption cases
- Prof Alabi calls for special court for corruption cases
- Farmers hail Kuapa Kooko’s anti-corruption stance
- Sacked GIJ rector demands GH¢25m for ‘unlawful dismissal’, hints of court action
- ‘Punish politicians who steal state funds' - Prof. Alabi
- Africa's investigative journalists collaborate to fight money laundering
- Deputy Minister commends CAGD for eliminating 'ghost names' in the payroll
- Double salary allegations propaganda tactic - NDC
- Proposed Oti Region: History, facts vs secessionist propaganda - thoughts of a chief
- I’m not interested in seeing ex-MASLOC boss jailed – Stephen Amoah
- Prof. Alabi calls for special court for corruption cases
- Fight corruption to sustain economic growth – Bishop Titi-Ofei to government
- Petroleum projects non-existent; Revenue not used for intended purpose - PIAC
- Dr. Steve Manteaw ‘lied’ about 50% missing oil-money projects - John Jinapor
- Mahama's Ministers in double salary scandal
- 50% of oil-money projects missing, poorly executed – PIAC
- Are we really prepared to apprehend the enemies of the state?
- Ken Agyapong fingers Lordina Mahama, former minister in ‘murky’ deal
- We picked you with your pot belly from Chicago - Ken Agyapong reminds Asenso Boakye
- Asenso Boakye forcing government to take EPA Boss’ job for his brother - Ken Agyapong alleges
- EPA Boss more loyal to Akufo-Addo than you - Ken Agyapong tells Frimpong Boateng
- Former coordinators to face Special Prosecutor for ‘mismanaging’ YEA funds
- Corrupt leadership stagnating Ghana’s development – Pentecost Head
- GIJ rector sacked, registrar demoted without reasons
- 'Electorate force leaders to be corrupt with demands' - Prof Alabi
- Opuni trial: State fishing for crime – Lawyers
- If we rely on only 'His Excellency' to fight corruption, we will fail - Domelovo
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- ‘Opuni approved use of harmful chemicals’ – COCOBOD investigative report alleges
- Opuni allegedly got Scientists to approve harmful chemicals – Report
- NPP stalwart revealed 'theft' in the party to me – Rawlings
- GII urges Ghanaians to be proactive in fight against corruption
- Some NPP officials involved in corruption – Rawlings
- National Security Minister blames Parliament for corruption in Ghana
- Corruption threat to national security - Dr Rasheed Draman
- NLA boss' sister-in-law saved the state money in 11 contracts - Afenyo Markin
- Don't defend your appointees from corrupt allegations - Manasseh Azure to Akufo-Addo
- Citizens empowered to report corruption
- Kennedy Agyapong wants Abeiku Santana jailed
- NLA clears air over ‘conflict of interest’
- We are solidly behind you – NDC tells Opuni
- Constitution, Church promote corruption - Reverend Martey
- Africa's tortured relationship with corruption
- Constitution, Church promote corruption - Reverend Martey
- Stop being a ‘clearing agent’ – Manasseh to President Akufo-Addo
- NIB boss deserves commendation for protecting public purse - Group
- NLA boss ready to face Special Prosecutor - Aide
- Prof. Martey names the church as a promoter of corruption in Ghana
- Our constitution promotes corruption – Reverend Martey
- Stop politicising corruption cases – Emile Short
- Put political colours aside and combat corruption - Okudjeto
- Ghanaian police officers smile at corruption – Prof Martey
- When we're done with Opuni, NDC will know it was not witch-hunting - Attorney General
- Sister-in-law to NLA boss gets 11 contracts in one day
- Develop charters to minimize incidences of corruption - Civil Service
- Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama
- NACOB defends ‘tired’ dogs over Ibrahim cars
- Tell us what you've done with all the monies you've borrowed - Murtala to Akufo-Addo
- Kennedy Agyapong mad over NACOB sniffer dogs
- Top NDC man to be prosecuted for accepting $6m ‘bribe’
- Let’s help government fight corruption – Daasebre Oti Boateng
- NDC tackled graft – Apaak
- Corruption Watch: Prosecution missed opportunity to recover GHC 4.1m for the State
- Government saved GHC 800m by reducing sole-sourcing - Akufo-Addo
- Of course Buhari can help with corruption fight – Baako chides critics
- What Nii Lante said on freeing Abuga Pele is 'absolute rubbish' – Ayariga
- Not only will NDC free criminals, most crucial policies will be reversed!
- Do you have power to release Abuga Pele? - Pratt chides Nii Lantey
- Pele, Assibit sentencing injustice - Witness
- Punish looters in Attorney General’s report – Corruption Watch
- Auditor General’s report must be investigated – Corruption Watch
- Corruption Watch demands action on 2016 Auditor General’s report
- Majority of Ghanaians see government officials as corrupt - CDD report
- Abuga Pele not a 'scapegoat'; 'I'm not happy' he is in jail - Kweku Baako
- Feature: ECOWAS, bonds and transparency ratings
- Rawlings and Kufuor recorded the poorest CPIs - Asiedu Nketiah
- CPI report: NPP inconsistent, running away from report - Kwesi Pratt
- Akufo-Addo’s cousins contributed to Ghana’s poor CPI performance - Asiedu Nketiah
- We can’t fight corruption by denying its existence – NDC
- Election 2016 was extremely dirty - Fadi Dabbousi
- Ghana Integrity Initiative covering up government’s 'monumental' corruption – NDC
- Collaboration between Auditor General, Special Prosecutor, sure bet to fight graft – Bawumia
- We won’t free Abuga Pele, ignore Nii Lante – NDC
- GIJ initiates search for new Rector to replace Dr Wilberforce Dzisah
- NDC will stay in opposition for a long time - Rawlings
- Is NDC really preparing the ground to pardon convicted public officials?
- Manasseh must take all the credit, not Mahama and NDC
- NDC disowns Nii Lante’s ‘free Abuga Pele’ comment
- Government will not shield anyone or institution involved in corruption - Bawumia
- Emulate Mahama's example in corruption fight - NDC to Akufo-Addo
- Health Director concocts payments to cover up alleged diversion of World Bank Funds
- We will not change court ruling on Abuga Pele - NDC
- Collaboration between AG, Special Prosecutor key to corruption fight – Bawumia
- NDC 'abandons' Nii Lante over Abuga Pele comment
- Abuga Pele's sentence too harsh - Inusah Fuseini
- Abuga Pele's sentence too harsh - Inusah Fuseini
- ‘Stealing, corruption puts no one above the law’ – Rawlings slams Vanderpuye comments
- Government allocates $1.5m to automate Audit Service
- Collaboration between A-G, Special Prosecutor sure bet to win corruption fight – Bawumia
- Auditor General wants to vet budget before parliamentary approval
- Rawlings fires NDC over Abuga Pele remarks
- Clear Vanderpuije, others – Rawlings to NDC
- Nii Lante Vanderpuije won’t be sanctioned – NDC
- Our joy will know no bounds if Akufo-Addo 'pardons' Abuga Pele - Agbenyo
- Political power not for freeing ‘thieves’ – Rawlings slams Nii Lante
- I sympathize with Abuga Pele and Assibit - Kweku Baako
- Protect public purse – Bawumia to Auditor General
- We won’t interfere in your job – Bawumia tells Auditor General
- It will be absurd for an NDC government to overturn Abuga Pele's conviction - Nketia
- Auditor-General to begin locking funds of non-compliant MDAs
- NDC distances itself from Nii Lante’s remarks
- Wrongdoers must be punished, not freed - Rawlings advises Nii Lante
- NDC risks staying in opposition for long – Rawlings
- Corruption ranking was charitable, we deserved worse – Casely Hayford
- No sensible government will fight CPI - Kofi Bentil
- GYEEDA case: Court jails Abuga and Assibit
- Corruption ranking proves rot in Akufo-Addo's government – Minority
- Minority chastises government over corruption
- ‘Worrying’ corruption ranking shows weak systems – Batidam
- Digitalisation has reduced corruption in Ghana - Ghana Integrity Initiative
- Government should have sanctioned culprits in BOST fuel saga - GII
- Minority 'mocks' Akufo-Addo over lowest Corruption Perception Index score
- 2017 Corruption Report: ‘Akufo-Addo should bow his head in shame’ - NDC
- I’m unaware of latest CPI Index – Rawlings
- Corruption Index : Holistic approach needed to fight dip – Emile Short
- CPI ranking influenced by corruption claims before my government - Akufo-Addo
- Nepotistic Akufo-Addo government can't blame NDC for worsening corruption - Kwakye Ofosu
- Ghana drops to 81 in 2017 corruption perception Index
- Corruption: Ghana records worst performance in six years
- Akufo-Addo not interested in fighting corruption - Daniel Batidam
- Political interferences thwarts fight against corruption – Dr Koranteng
- Corruption now a profession under NPP – NDC executive
- Corruption ‘killing’ tourism investment – Yofi Grant
- Rampant transfer of civil servants affecting retrieval of embezzled funds – Sam George
- Corruption in Judiciary will be controlled - Chief Justice
- PAC shocked by level of disregard for regulations in spending state cash
- 2017 Auditor General's report will show level of corruption in gov't - Ace Ankomah
- Ghana's system deliberately set up for corruption - Ace Ankomah
- Akufo-Addo interferes with corruption investigations - Inusah Fuseini
- Stop leaking audit reports – Adjaho to Auditor General
- GHC53.1m scandal hits MDAs
- Prosecute my company - Businessman dares Auditor General
- Over GHC5.4 billion rejected for payment by Auditor-General
- Auditor-General to surcharge public officials for misappropriating funds
- Auditor-General rejects 50% government liability, asks to go after looters
- Occupy Ghana justifies Auditor-General’s request for prosecution powers
- Betty cries over corruption tag; avoids Amidu
- ‘Being accused of corruption was my lowest moment’ – Betty Mould
- Fighting corruption: Occupy Ghana demands accountability in assets declaration
- No overpayment at Roads Ministry – Fuseini rubbishes Auditor-General's report
- Afia Akoto apologises to Senyo Hosi over bribery accusation
- Pass RTI bill to help fight against corruption - US Ambassador
- More grease to your elbows, Manasseh
- The NDC strategy; fueling the corruption perception
- Corruption under Akufo-Addo is ‘legendary’ - Brongya Genfi
- Corruption: Nothing wrong with Akufo-Addo defending his team – GII
- Ghanaians question Akufo-Addo’s stance against corruption
- Sorry, it's not citizens' duty to provide evidence – CDD tells Akufo-Addo
- ‘My fight against corruption better than Mahama’ – Akufo-Addo
- Corruption fight: Parliament powerful during my reign – Akufo-Addo
- Corruption threat to investment – Sam Jonah
- Angry man dresses down corrupt police officers collecting GHC2 bribe
- Guard public purse judiciously - Ashitey
- High profile persons will be hot this year - Anas hints
- NPP government covering up corrupt activities - Asiedu Nketia
- Three Assemblies blow GHC107,329 state cash on 'ghost' contracts
- We’ll support ‘corrupt’ Mahama appointees – MP
- We’ll support ‘corrupt’ Mahama appointees – MP
- Eradicating corruption will safeguard future of children - Peace Ambassador
- I don’t know any corrupt NDC member – Koku Anyidoho
- Akufo-Addo now Ghana’s ‘Chief Justice’ – Asiedu Nketia
- Ghanaians naturally born bad and corrupt people - Ken Agyapong
- NDC was not interested in graft fight – Braimah
- Ghana is bleeding from corruption - CDG
- Some MPs are corrupt - Kennedy Agyapong
- Tragedy of the future Ghanaian
- Corruption Fight: Anti-Corruption campaigners unimpressed with Akufo-Addo
- Akufo-Addo’s government 'mastered stealing legally' in 2017 – PPP claims
- Mahama urging NDC members to be corrupt - CVM boss
- Everybody should join the anti-corruption fight – Rev Dr. Osei-Wusu
- Everybody should join the anti-corruption fight – Rev Dr. Osei-Wusu
- Corruption fight: 'One by one, the trials will happen' – Akufo-Addo
- Akufo-Addo's attitude to alleged corruption cases gives Mahama hope for 2020
- Let nobody say it is political trial - Akufo-Addo vows to prosecute corrupt public officials
- Osafo Maafo’s sandals cleaner, better than Murtala’s head
- Corruption trial not for political gains – Akufo-Addo
- 'One by one' I will try corrupt officials – Akufo-Addo
- Jail corrupt officials in your government first – Kofi Adams tells Akufo-Addo
- Palmer-Buckle laments deepening culture of corruption
- Corruption perception can sink Akufo-Addo’s Government – Franklin Cudjoe
- Osafo Maafo is the corrupt minister in this government - Murtala Mohammed
- Should government fund campaigns of all political parties to fight corruption?
- NDC will fail at smearing my government with corruption – Akufo-Addo
- Government has failed abysmally in corruption fight - Ayine
- Attempts to tag my government corrupt will fail – Akufo-Addo
- CHRAJ has not taken fight against corruption seriously – Emile Short
- Murtala calls on Rawlings, Amidu to speak up on current happenings in government
- Prosecution of Corrupt officials: More to face court soon – Osafo Maafo
- I will prosecute corrupt officials in due course - President Akufo-Addo
- My corruption fight still on course – Akufo-Addo
- Akufo-Addo needs time to prosecute corrupt NDC appointees - Kennedy Agyapong
- Former NCA boss, Board Chair, 3 others in court
- MPs without ministerial appointments can’t be corrupt - Kennedy Agyapong
- I have more evidence on corrupt NDC officials than National Security - Kennedy Agyepong
- Prosecution of corrupt NDC officials has delayed - Kennedy Agyapong
- Flagstaff House now monument of corruption – Batidam
- Explain $100k expats saga – Akufo-Addo to Alan
- Impeachment of EC Chair, Deputies to be done ‘in-camera’
- Avoid contempt against Committee probing EC officials – CJ warns
- Prosecution of corrupt NDC officials delaying – Kennedy Agyapong
- Chief Justice launches anti-corruption plan for judiciary
- Don't use propaganda to prosecute ‘corrupt’ public officials - Aseidu Nketia
- Graft fight: Azeem lauds A-G Department
- Youth sensitized on the fight against corruption
- Seize pro-anticorruption political moment to take action - CDD tells gov't
- Ghana not serious in corruption fight - Vitus Azeem
- Nana Addo now blind to corruption – Pelpuo
- Corruption is not far from us - Ibrahim-Tanko
- We talk too much but do less in fight against corruption - Emile Short
- Educated people more corrupt than illiterates – Former MP
- Let’s fight corruption by actions – Emile Short
- Too much apathy affecting fight against corruption – Emile Short
- Prioritise Right to Information Bill over Special Prosecutor Law
- Government covering up fuel sector corruption – Bawa
- Ghana Police to be equipped with body cameras – George Andah
- Ghana’s current asset declaration regime is a joke – Deputy AG
- We must be serious about fighting corruption
- GHC350m Central medical Store rot: Government slow in acting - Corruption Watch
- No escape for thieves - Akufo-Addo
- They ‘called us thieves’, yet unable to prosecute us – NDC member
- Government not in a hurry to prosecute - Osafo-Maafo
- ‘Special Prosecutor’s Office must lead to prosecutions and convictions’ - Robert Jackson
- We are losing the fight against corruption - Emile Short
- Trans4orm Network Ghana urges youth to collaborate with YAC against corruption
- We’re coming for you – Osafo-Marfo to ‘corrupt’ officials
- We’re coming for you – Osafo Marfo to ‘corrupt’ officials
- We’re coming for you – Osafo Maafo to ‘corrupt’ officials
- Corrupt officials will 'certainly suffer for their deeds' – Maafo
- Attitude of indifference encouraging corruption in Ghana – Richard Quayson
- Corruption is a norm in Ghana – CHRAJ
- Special Prosecutor will deal with you - Osafo Maafo to corrupt officials
- Bureaucracy encouraging corruption in Ghana – Franklin Cudjoe
- Corrupt officials will be prosecuted after thorough investigations - Senior Minister
- Change the system if you want to stop corruption - Bagbin to Akufo-Addo
- Our chiefs, pastors are corrupt – Report
- Public Education key to address corruption – Research
- 27% of Ghanaians think Presidents, staffers are corrupt – Report
- Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is fighting corruption – Report
- Graft fight: Change mode of appointment – Short
- Fight against Corruption: Let’s give government a little more time – US Ambassador
- Ghana is losing the fight against corruption – Justice Emile Short
- ‘Nana Addo’s sponsors are calling the shots’ – Bagbin
- Oh Corruption! Why does thou doeth this to Ghana?
- Corruption under Akufo-Addo worse than Mills and Mahama - Spio-Garbrah
- Corruption is rife in Ghana – Catholic Bishops
- Deal with corrupt officials – US Ambassador to Government
- NDC mismanaged state coffers - Minister
- Sack corrupt Brong Ahafo Regional Minister - Abronye DC to President
- Be careful with people who say they can fight corruption – Duncan-Williams
- Corruption fight can’t be won; its a way of life - Duncan-Williams
- 'Opposition parties fight for power to maintain corrupt lifestyle' - Archbishop Duncan-William
- There is corruption in police service - COP Ken Yeboah
- NDC MPs are aware their members will go to jail - Kennedy Agyapong
- NPP appointees are arrogant and corrupt – Ofosu-Kwakye
- Ghana Integrity Initiative flays Batidam
- Investors fume over corruption
- Slow pace of jailing 'corrupt' NDC officials emboldening them - Atik Mohammed
- $1.2m GSA scandal: EOCO probes ex-boss
Comments:
This article has 27 comment(s), give your comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article