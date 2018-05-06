Emulate Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption strategy – NPP to African leaders

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

File Photo: NPP flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging Presidents of African countries to adopt various measures to fight corruption.

In a statement to commemorate African Union (AU) day, the party said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated enough commitment to fighting the menace of corruption in Ghana, especially through legislative reforms.

“In Ghana, our government, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, has shown and continues to manifest significant commitment to fighting corruption in the country through legislative reforms and pragmatic actions geared at making corruption an unattractive enterprise for all,” it said.

The statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said that corruption appear to have plagued the continent in serious negative challenges and it requires dedicated leaders to “salvage the continent.”

The 2018 celebration of the AU Day, which is the 55th Anniversary of the continental body is being marked under the theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

Read the statement below:

NPP CELEBRATES AFRICAN UNION DAY WITH A CALL ON AFRICAN LEADERS TO MAKE A SOLEMN COMMITMENT TO THE FIGHT AGAINST THE MENACE OF CORRUPTION

As Ghana joins its neighbouring countries on the Continent to mark African Union Day, the NPP is pleased to join the rest of the world in first of all, congratulating Africans on the Continent and in the Diaspora, for their diverse contributions towards the African project. The party calls on them particularly Africa leaders and governments to renew their fight against corruption, which has gained serious notoriety and proven to be the greatest threat to the development of the Continent.

It is against this backdrop that the 2018 AU Day, which also happens to be the 55th Anniversary of the founding of the Union, is anchored on the theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”. This is ostensibly, to bring to the fore, the urgent need for Africans to commit themselves to fighting this deleterious canker of corruption in order to salvage the Continent.

It is gratifying however, that, in Ghana, our government, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, has shown and continues to manifest significant commitment to fighting corruption in the country through legislative reforms and pragmatic actions geared at making corruption an unattractive enterprise for all.

The NPP is thus hopeful that other African leaders and governments would emulate the good examples of Ghana, so that, together, we can kick out corruption from our Continent or significantly reduce the menace for the love of our mother Continent. The party also calls on Africans and African governments to reaffirm their support and commitment to the very ideals underpinning the formation of the African Union. We also wish to, on this special occasion, pay glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the Union.

Finally, the NPP extends its best wishes to all Africans as we commemorate this historic day and also calls on Ghanaians in particular, to actively take part in activities earmaked by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to climax the day.

Long live our Motherland.

Long live the Continent of Africa.

Thank you.

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)