Elmina Sharks sign Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan

Elmina Sharks have signed Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan until the end of the season.

Mohammed joined Kotoko in 2017 and has made 26 appearances scoring 6 goals.

Kotoko confirmed the news on Twitter; ''We wish to formally announce that Yakubu Mohammed has been loaned out to Elmina Sharks.''

Yakubu is the sixth player to leave the club in the second transfer window after Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, Baba Mahama, Mawuli Osei and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.

Meanwhile, they have bolstered their squad with six new signings.

Youngsters Agyeman Badu and Samuel Frimpong joined from Phar Rangers and Bekwai Youth Football Academy in a two-year and three-year deal respectively.

Midfielder Alhaji Isahaku has signed a four-year contract from Efutu Great Kendi Academy, while former Asokwa Deportivo striker Ibrahim Osman completed a three-year deal.

Also, Richard Senamu and Samuel Appiah Kubi were snapped from second-tier sides Uncle T United and Nkoranza Warriors in a three-year deal each.