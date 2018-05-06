Home | News | Elmina Sharks sign Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan

Elmina Sharks sign Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan

Dan Soko

Yakubu Mohammed KotokoMohammed joined Kotoko in 2017 but has since struggled to impress at the club

Elmina Sharks have signed Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan until the end of the season.

Mohammed joined Kotoko in 2017 and has made 26 appearances scoring 6 goals.

Kotoko confirmed the news on Twitter; ''We wish to formally announce that Yakubu Mohammed has been loaned out to Elmina Sharks.''
Yakubu is the sixth player to leave the club in the second transfer window after Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, Baba Mahama, Mawuli Osei and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.

Meanwhile, they have bolstered their squad with six new signings.

Youngsters Agyeman Badu and Samuel Frimpong joined from Phar Rangers and Bekwai Youth Football Academy in a two-year and three-year deal respectively.

Midfielder Alhaji Isahaku has signed a four-year contract from Efutu Great Kendi Academy, while former Asokwa Deportivo striker Ibrahim Osman completed a three-year deal.

Also, Richard Senamu and Samuel Appiah Kubi were snapped from second-tier sides Uncle T United and Nkoranza Warriors in a three-year deal each.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Lucky Customer Gets Two Bedroom-House In MTN Promo

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!