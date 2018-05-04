Police arrests five highway robbers in Volta Region

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

File photo

The Volta Regional Police Command, acting upon a tip off have arrested five persons suspected to be involved the recent highway robberies at Nkonya in which a commercial driver was shot dead.

The suspects are; Abubakari sumaina, 25, Nigerian, Agrosa Komla, 19, Togolese, Yakubu Bube, 28, Sulemana Rashidi, 22, and Ibrahim Seidu, 20, all nationals of Benin.

Mr George Tuffour, Volta Regional Police Commander at a press conference said the Command was still searching for three more suspects and that an accomplice who was “violently” resisting arrest was shot dead.

Henry Vorsa, a Kwamekrom based commercial driver was shot and killed by the robbers when his vehicle fell in a ditch in a bid to escape attack from the robbers who had barricaded a section of the Kpando to Kwamekrom road on Monday night robbing road users.

The Regional Commander said one of the robbers dropped his gun and fled after he was shot in a shootout with the Police.

Mr Tuffour said the Police were aware of periodic road attacks in the area especially on market days, and "will not relent on efforts to flush the criminals out".

He said the Command was intensifying visibility in key areas and increasing highway patrols to reduce crime in the Region.