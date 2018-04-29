Home | News | Businessman in court over visa fraud

Businessman in court over visa fraud

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Arrested NewMichael Anderson is expected to re-appear before the court on June 28

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday granted bail to Michael Anderson a 53-year-old businessman in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties for allegedly defrauding two persons under the pretext of securing them visas.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretence.

The Prosecution witnesses Christopher Aidoo and Philip Dodoo are traders at the Arts Centre, whilst Anderson is a businessman at Haatso, all in the Greater Accra Region.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agyei, Prosecuting told the Court that in 2013 another witness in the case introduced accused to the prosecution witnesses as a travelling agent.

They expressed interest and Anderson promised to assist them travel to Canada and took GH¢11,000.00 from Aidoo whereas Dodoo gave him GH¢12,500.00 to process their documents.

Police Chief Inspector Agyei said Anderson after taking the money assured them of visas within three weeks but failed.

After fruitless efforts to get their monies, a formal complaint was lodged with the Ministries Police station where he was arrested.

The Prosecution said Anderson pleaded with the police to give him some months to refund the money but has since not been able to do so.

His counsel prayed for bail for his client, said he should be granted a self-cognisance bail as he “had shown good faith” with the police when granted a police enquiry bail.

He is also a man of substance and for that matter, a travelling agent.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Banks Missing Recapitalization Will Be Declared By July

May 23, 2018

Form Business Network - Prof. Ellis

May 23, 2018

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

May 23, 2018

UN Chief Pushes For Increased Climate Funding

May 23, 2018

Lucky Customer Gets Two Bedroom-House In MTN Promo

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!