Home | News | Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds

Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds

Dan Soko
Nigeria will face off in Group D against Argentina, whom they played in a friendly in November 2017. By Mladen ANTONOV (AFP/File)

Nigeria will face off in Group D against Argentina, whom they played in a friendly in November 2017. By Mladen ANTONOV (AFP/File)

Nigeria can surpass expectations at the World Cup finals by demonstrating the same fighting spirit and teamwork that got them to Russia, captain Mikel John Obi said on Friday.

The Super Eagles are currently 47th in the FIFA world rankings -- the lowest of their opponents in Group D, Argentina (5th), Croatia (18th) and Iceland (22nd).

But former Chelsea star Obi said that could spur the Super Eagles on and beyond their previous tournament best of reaching the round of 16.

"Being underdogs is good for us. It means we have to do more, we have to be humble," the experienced midfielder, who is set to play in his second World Cup, told a news conference.

"That means we can do better than what people expect us to do."

He added: "We have to do better than we have ever done. It will be tough because we're in a tough group and so our first game (versus Croatia) is very important.

"It's important we win that game."

Nigeria were in the southeastern city of Uyo to prepare for a warm-up game against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Obi said his side had shown fighting spirit to qualify in the first place from a tough group that included African champions Cameroon and Algeria.

"One thing that will help us is we need to be together, play as a team, and the fighting spirit we have all this time, we need to show it in Russia," he said.

"We need to continue the way we have done. We are a young and energetic team. We go as one, Nigeria and the team come first."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi’s Case ‘Will Be Very Bloody’

May 23, 2018

US rejects calls for UN support to Sahel force

May 23, 2018

What Has Happened To The Precious Dignity Of A Woman?

May 23, 2018

New Music: Keeny Ice - Barcode

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!