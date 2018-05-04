Home | News | AshantiGold Coach CK Akunnor Reflects On Side's Recent Poor Form

AshantiGold Coach CK Akunnor Reflects On Side's Recent Poor Form

Dan Soko

AshantiGold SC coach Charles Akunnor has stated that he knows the cause of his side's recent slump in form in the ongoing Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Miners' form in the campaign has hit a snag following their two-match winless run, having drawn with Elmina Sharks and lost to Ebusua Dwarfs in midweek.

The Obuasi-based side have recorded only two victories in their last seven games - dropping to 4th on the standings with 21 points, two points adrift of leaders Medeama.

"Ashanti Gold is declining on the log because of certain [internal] issues which I cannot make mentioning of to the public," Akonnor was quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.

"There are a bit of problem maybe and so we are trying to manage it in a certain way and that is why we are struggling a little bit currently."

"Our team is such that when one or two players are not able to play those who get on board are not able to do the things we want them to do and that is a problem. But of course, we are there to do the right thing so will manage it and make sure that we get the right attitude on the field of play," he added.

AshantiGold will host Bechem United in the round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

