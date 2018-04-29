Home | News | Akufo-Addo pays tribute to late Appiah Menka

Akufo-Addo pays tribute to late Appiah Menka

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: Ghananewsagency.org

Appiah Menka Burial 0392play videoLate Appiah Menkah laid to rest

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday joined hundreds of mourners to pay their last respect to Mr Akenten Appiah Menkah, one of the country’s foremost entrepreneurs and politician in Kumasi.

The late Appiah Menkah, who was one of the founders of the Dankwa-Dombo-Busia tradition, from which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was born, was an astute entrepreneur and businessman, who founded the Apino Complex, manufacturers of the popular “Apino soap”.

He died on February 13, this year, at the age of 84.

The President was accompanied by the Vice President, Dr Mohamadu Bawumia, senior government officials as well as the leadership of the NPP.

Also at the burial service were representatives from other political parties, members of the clergy, members of the diplomatic corps, the business fraternity as well as people from all walks of life.

President Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the late Appiah Menkah for his immense contribution to the country’s politics, business and entrepreneurship.

He said Mr Appiah Menkah was one of the pillars in the country’s socio-political as well as economic and democratic development.

The late Appiah Menkah would be buried in his hometown, Aboabogya in the Afigya-Kwabre District today while the final funeral rites would be performed in Kumasi on Saturday, May 26.

