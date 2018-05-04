Home | News | Finance: Oil is getting whacked after report says OPEC might boost production

Finance: Oil is getting whacked after report says OPEC might boost production

Dan Soko

Oil dropped more than 4% on Friday after reports suggested OPEC and other supply-cutting countries led by Russia could begin easing output caps.

West Texas Intermediate was down 4.3% to $67.63 per barrel at 1:15 p.m. ET. Brent, the international benchmark, shed 3.43% to $76.11 a barrel. Last week, Brent had topped $80 for the first time since 2014.

Reuters reported overnight that the groups are discussing gradually raising output by around a million barrels per day. The consideration comes after President Donald Trump complained about rising oil prices, a factor that reportedly led OPEC to rethink supply cuts.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again," the president wrote. "With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"

The cartel began announced supply cut in 2016 in an effort to tackle a global glut.

WTI is up 44.6% this year.

nullplay

null

(Markets Insider)

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8422425&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Oil+is+getting+whacked+after+report+says+OPEC+might+boost+production&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Foil-is-getting-whacked-after-report-says-opec-might-boost-production-id8422425.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: Akan – Me Sika Aduro

May 25, 2018

Patapaa Finally Travels To Europe

May 25, 2018

Watch Video: Country Man Songo Finally Speaks on Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrest Issue

May 25, 2018

Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract At Tottenham

May 25, 2018

School Project Funded With Oil Money Deteriorating

May 25, 2018

BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi’s Case ‘Will Be Very Bloody’

May 23, 2018

US rejects calls for UN support to Sahel force

May 23, 2018

What Has Happened To The Precious Dignity Of A Woman?

May 23, 2018

New Music: Keeny Ice - Barcode

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!