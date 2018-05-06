AfDB marks AU Day in Busan Metropolitan City

By
Maxwell Awumah, GNA
Busan, South Korea,
May 25, GNA - Africa Union Day has been observed at the African Development
Bank Annual Meeting in the Busan Metropolitan City of South Korea, with a touch
of culture, fashion and musical display.
Four distinguished
youths in Africa, who were adjudged winners in the “Africa of my Dreams”
contest, instituted by the AfDB, were presented with their prizes as part of
the African Union Day celebrations.
Mr Ayi Renaud
Dossavi-Alipoeh, a Togolese writer, poet and blogger, received the leading Gold
Medal followed by Ms Ramatou Ly, an Ivorian and a PhD student at the Texas
A&M University in the US.
The Silver Award
went to Ms Geraldine Mukumbi, Zimbabwean and Hesburgh-Yusko Scholar and writer,
as well as Mr Cedric Some, a Burkinabe and a human resource professional.
More than 2,000
entries were received from students, architects, engineers, designers, artists,
entrepreneurs, visionaries, and Information Technology experts.
The participants
were challenged to share their aspirations focusing on the theme: “Accelerating
Africa Industrialisation.”
Dr Akinwumi Adesina,
the President of the Bank, urged Africans, especially the youth, to harness all
developmental resources available to showcase Africa’s comparative advantage in
the creative industry.
He said those
potentials could be boosted by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Dr Adesina said the
creative industry was contributing increasingly to the economic growth,
diversification and employment generation and urged them to take advantage of
that arena.
Ambassador Sylvester
Kuoassi Bile of Cote D’Ivoire, commended the forebears of Africa for
instituting the AU Day as a clarion call for integration and inclusiveness.
He challenged the
youth to be smart in their outlook in all endeavours.
Richard Bona, a
Cameroonian American Grammy Award-Winning jazz bassist, with his Mandekan
Cubano-Jokoh Jokoh band, entertained the gathering with scintillating musical
renditions.
GNA
