Banker and another jailed 15 years for fraud

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, May 25, GNA -
Two persons, including a banker who duped a Lebanese of 600,000 dollars under
the pretext of selling to him a two- storey building, have been sentenced to 15
years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.
Padmore Mensah, aka
Joseph Adjebu Blankson or Francis Buah, is serving 10 years imprisonment while
his accomplice, Clifford Kyei Baffour Antwi, a former bank manager of the
Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
This was after the
Court, presided over by Mrs Malike Awo Wornyah Dey, found them guilty on the
charges of conspiracy to commit crime, abetment of crime and defrauding by
false pretences.
Three other
accomplices, whose names were given as Charles, Kweku Yeboah and Willie, are
however at large.
Handing down the
sentence after a three-year trial, the Judge said she took into consideration
the increasing nature of fraud cases and the fact that the accused persons had
spent nine months in custody.
Defence Counsel Dr.
Kofi Orleans Lindsay, pleaded for mitigation for the convicts.
Prosecuting, Deputy
Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stephen Kwame Adjei, told the Court that Fares
Aki, Industrialist and Managing Director of Qualiplast Company Limited at
Avenor, is the complainant.
DSP Adjei said in
May, 2014, Mr Aki, who wanted to purchase a house, was approached by an Estate
Agent who introduced Mensah as someone who had a two-storey building located at
Airport Residential Area for sale.
Prosecution said
Mensah made Mr Aki to believe that he was selling the house as a result of his
son’s ailment who was domiciled in London.
Mensah then
conspired with one Charles, who is at large, to prepare fake documents to cover
the house. The house was priced at 600,000 dollars or two million Ghana cedis.
DSP Adjei said
Mensah and Charles handed over the fake documents to the complainant who in
turn handed same to his lawyer for authentication.
Later, prosecution
said the complainant, after verifying the documents, issued two cheques with
the face values of 500,000 Ghana cedis each and the monies were to be cashed by
Mensah, who gave his name to the complainant as Francis Kwamina Buah.
DSP Adjei said after
Mensah received the cheques, he contacted Charles. Mensah and Charles contacted
Kweku Yeboah, now at large, who introduced Antwi, the bank manager of ADB at
Sefwi Essan in the Western Region.
According to
prosecution, Antwi opened an account for Mensah and he lodged the cheques into
that account.
Prosecution said
three days later, Mensah, Kweku Yeboah and Willie travelled to Sefwi Essan
where Antwi issued a counter cheque to Mensah instead of his personal cheques,
which enabled him to withdraw all the money from the account and shared among
themselves.
DSP Adjei said
Mensah received 100,000 Ghana cedis as his share.
When the complainant
decided to take possession of the building the occupants informed him that the
house was not for sale and said the one who claimed to be the owner was fake.
A report was made to
the Police and Mensah was arrested where he mentioned Charles, Kweku Yeboah and
Willie as his accomplices.
GNA
