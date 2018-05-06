Court orders arrest of Chinese national

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, May 25, GNA -
An Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant to arrest one of the Chinese
nationals standing trial with Aisha Huang and three others accused of engaging
in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.
The State has also
filed two processes to take a second look at the bail terms granted to the
accused persons.
When sitting resumed
on Thursday, Ms Mercy Arthur, a Senior State Attorney, told the court that
although a bench warrant had been issued, Gao Jin Cheng was absent in court.
According to Ms
Arthur, the Police was finding it difficult to locate Cheng because the earlier
bail granted him were executed in Kumasi but the Police had information that
Cheng had relocated to Tema in the Greater Accra Region.
She said the Police
currently did have Cheng’s address in Tema.
On the processes
relating to the bail terms, Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (Rtd), Defence
Council for the accused persons, said the State only handed to him copies of
the processes filed in the court room.
The trial judge, Mr
Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, indicated that his clerk gave copies of the
State’s filed processes in the courtroom.
The court, after
quizzing the State for filing the court processes late, tasked the lawyers for
the State and defence to agree on what they wanted to do. The matter was
adjourned to June 7.
The State has
complained about the bail terms of the accused persons because Cheng has not
been coming to court.
Aisha Huang and her
four accomplices: Gao Jin Cheng, 45; Lu Qi Jun 39; Habin Gao 26; and Zang Pan
23, have been accused of engaging in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.
Aisha, aka Yaa
Asantewaa, has additionally been accused of providing mine support services
without valid licence from the Minerals Commission.
The five, who have
pleaded not guilty, are on GH¢ 500,000.00 bail each, with each surety to be
justified.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article