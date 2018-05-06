Robbery related cases hit 968 in first quarter

By
Kodjo Adams, GNA
Accra, May 25, GNA –
Nine hundred and sixty eight (968) related robbery cases were recorded in the
first quarter of 2018 across the country, ACP Joseph Oklu Gyamera, the Director
General at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service,
has said.
Out of the number,
armed robbery took 484 cases, street robbery recorded 172, residential robbery
had 124 cases, work place robbery recorded 95, while highway robbery
constituted 49 cases.
Speaking at a press
briefing on Thursday on the Police operations for the first quarter of 2018,
ACP Gyamera said out of the 484 cases of armed robbery recorded from January to
May 2018, the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions had the highest number of 191
and 123 cases respectively.
Touching on street
robbery, ACP Gyamera said Greater Accra and Ashanti regions recorded the
highest number of 78 and 48 cases respectively, while Upper West recorded the
least number of one case.
ACP Gyamera said out
of the 124 cases of residential robberies, 30 were recorded in January, 22 in
February, 24 in March, 25 in April and 23 in May, of which Greater Accra and
Ashanti regions led with the highest
number.
He said on the
aggregate, 2018 recorded the highest number of robbery against the previous
years over the same period of time, adding that from the regional point of
view, it was clear that records of robbery was highly skewed towards Accra and
Ashanti regions.
ACP Gyamera said it
had been observed that the high record of robberies in recent times may be due
to effective and efficient means of reporting crime by the adoption of
contemporary and more efficient technology.
Touching on
defilement, ACP Gyamera said a total of 82 cases were recorded in the first
quarter of 2018, of which Accra had the highest number of 30 cases, followed by
Eastern with 25, while five regions; Tema, Central, Volta, Northern and Upper
West did not record any cases of defilement.
He said rape cases
in the quarter recorded 41, with Eastern Region leading with 16, followed by
Accra with 13, while Volta and Brong Ahafo recorded no cases.
On murder cases, ACP
Gyamera said 129 cases were recorded, of which Ashanti Region led with 29,
followed by Accra with 21, and Upper West and Northern regions having the least
number of two.
However, 80 narcotic
cases were recorded in the first quarter, where Accra and Ashanti led the
number of regions with 19 apiece, while the Northern and the Upper West regions
recorded no cases.
He posited that the
slight increase in the 2018 figures was mainly due to the intermittent release
of prisoners either due to lack of substantive evidence to prosecute them.
ACP Gyamera said the
Police Service, as part of its proactive measures to combat crime, would
establish a Crime Intelligence Unit in all the regions and would continue to
ensure that the incidence of crime was brought to its lowest ebb.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article