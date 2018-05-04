Radio Reporter slapped by military officer in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Pipe Ano (WR) May 25, GNA - A reporter for a local based station in the Sekondi Takoradi Municipal Assembly (STMA) was on Thursday slapped by a military officer during a confrontation at one of the lorry stations in the Metropolis.

The Victim Mr Eric Gyetua, narrating the incident to the GNA said around 14000 hours, he was on board a Trotro vehicle from Pipe Ano to the office but upon reaching 'number nine', a suburb in Effiakuma a passenger opted to alight.

He added that when the vehicle stopped, a city guard whose name was given as Red joined the vehicle and started exchanging words with the driver.

After delaying the vehicle for over thirty minutes the passengers in the vehicle including the reporter became agitated and questioned the city guard and his team for their actions.

The reporter then suggested the team took the particulars of the driver and allow the bus to report later at the appropriate office to avoid undue delay.

He said, a military man in uniform with tag name Donkor who was with the team became angry with the suggestion and begun questioning him, which resulted in them exchanging words for some minutes and that attracted onlookers.

The military man, the reporter said after some time followed the insults with a slap in the left ear.

Onlookers interceded and separated the two who later joined another vehicle and left the scene afterwards.

Meanwhile, an official complaint has been lodged to the city mayor Mr. Anthony K.K Sam who has promised to take the matter up.

