Radio Reporter slapped by military officer in Takoradi

By
Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Pipe Ano (WR) May
25, GNA - A reporter for a local based station in the Sekondi Takoradi Municipal
Assembly (STMA) was on Thursday slapped by a military officer during a
confrontation at one of the lorry stations in the Metropolis.
The Victim Mr Eric
Gyetua, narrating the incident to the GNA said around 14000 hours, he was on
board a Trotro vehicle from Pipe Ano to the office but upon reaching 'number
nine', a suburb in Effiakuma a passenger opted to alight.
He added that when
the vehicle stopped, a city guard whose name was given as Red joined the
vehicle and started exchanging words with the driver.
After delaying the
vehicle for over thirty minutes the passengers in the vehicle including the
reporter became agitated and questioned the city guard and his team for their
actions.
The reporter then
suggested the team took the particulars of the driver and allow the bus to
report later at the appropriate office to avoid undue delay.
He said, a military
man in uniform with tag name Donkor who was with the team became angry with the
suggestion and begun questioning him, which resulted in them exchanging words
for some minutes and that attracted onlookers.
The military man,
the reporter said after some time followed the insults with a slap in the left
ear.
Onlookers interceded
and separated the two who later joined another vehicle and left the scene
afterwards.
Meanwhile, an
official complaint has been lodged to the city mayor Mr. Anthony K.K Sam who
has promised to take the matter up.
GNA
