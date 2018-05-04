PWDs receive cash support from Ho Assembly

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, May 25, GNA - Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Ho Municipality have for the second time in the year, received financial support from the District Assembly Common Fund through the Ho Municipal Assembly.

A total of GH¢ 52,778.00 was disbursed to 38 persons made up of 25 females and 13 males who were given various sums of money for education, health and assistive devices and income generating activities.

Mr Alex Akpo, Chairman, Ho Disability Common Fund Management Committee, commended the Assembly for responding to the needs of PWDs and said the supports were enhancing the lots of PWDs in the Municipal area.

“Our people are going back to school, some are starting businesses and others are accessing quality healthcare now. Many are no so much of a burden to their families and we are happy and grateful to government,” he said.

Mr Akpo asked the beneficiaries to make good use of the support to justify the trust of the Assembly.

“Many Assemblies have not made any disbursement to PWDs in their areas. We are fortunate to be in Ho. This is the 18th disbursement for the fourth quarter of 2017, so we have to use the monies well to justify the trust of the Assembly,” he stated.

Mr Bennet Dzedu, a visually impaired person who withdrew his three children from school to sell sachet water to support the family, said he would use the money to correct his sight and continue his fashion designing work for the children to go back to school.

