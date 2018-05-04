PWDs receive cash support from Ho Assembly

By
A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Ho, May 25,
GNA - Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Ho Municipality have for the second
time in the year, received financial support from the District Assembly Common
Fund through the Ho Municipal Assembly.
A total of GH¢
52,778.00 was disbursed to 38 persons made up of 25 females and 13 males who
were given various sums of money for education, health and assistive devices
and income generating activities.
Mr Alex Akpo,
Chairman, Ho Disability Common Fund Management Committee, commended the
Assembly for responding to the needs of PWDs and said the supports were
enhancing the lots of PWDs in the Municipal area.
“Our people are
going back to school, some are starting businesses and others are accessing
quality healthcare now. Many are no so much of a burden to their families and
we are happy and grateful to government,” he said.
Mr Akpo asked the
beneficiaries to make good use of the support to justify the trust of the
Assembly.
“Many Assemblies
have not made any disbursement to PWDs in their areas. We are fortunate to be
in Ho. This is the 18th disbursement for the fourth quarter of 2017, so we have
to use the monies well to justify the trust of the Assembly,” he stated.
Mr Bennet Dzedu, a
visually impaired person who withdrew his three children from school to sell
sachet water to support the family, said he would use the money to correct his
sight and continue his fashion designing work for the children to go back to
school.
GNA
