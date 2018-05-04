Minister calls on Member States to ratify AU Agenda

By
Kodjo Adams, GNA
Accra, May 25, GNA -
Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional
Integration has called on African Union (AU) member states to ratify the
flagship projects of its Agenda 2063 to facilitate its implementation and
foster holistic integration and unity.
According to her,
notable among the projects were the African Passport and the Free Movement of
People, the Establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market and the
establishment of the Continental Free Trade Area.
“As evidence of our
commitment to the agenda, Ghana deposited its instrument of ratification to the
CFTA at the African Union Commission (AU) on May 11, 2018, together with Kenya
to become the first members of the AU to do”, she added.
The Minister said
this at the Flag-Raising ceremony to mark the 55th AU Day in Accra, on the
theme “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s
Transformation”.
The event was
attended by traditional rulers, members of the Diplomatic community in Ghana,
Ministers of state, Parliamentarians, members of the security forces, the
clergy and students.
Mrs Botchway and Mr
Bernard Ehui Koutouan, the Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Community jointly
inspected a guard of honour parade mounted by members of the security forces.
She said the theme
reminded Member States of the need to constantly fight against corruption and
impunity on the continent, if we are to place ourselves on a sustainable path
to a prosperous and peaceful Africa.
She said the
adoption of the AUC on Preventing and Combating Corruption in 2003 and the
African Union Advisory Board on Corruption in 2009, reflected the existence of
the relevant architecture for fighting corruption on the continent.
Mrs Botchway noted
that in relation to theme, Ghana had demonstrated effort in the setting up of
the National Anti-Corruption Plan and the establishment of the Office of the
Special Prosecutor to help prevent and fight corruption.
She was encouraged
by the strides that AU Member States have made with some of the key aspirations
of the Agenda 2063, which had strong linkage with the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals.
The Minister was of
the view that the ideals and values of the Agenda would only come to fruition
and reflected appropriately in the lives of Ghanaians when the nation nurture
the right environment and stimulate government into exercising the political
will to integrate these goals.
She announced that
the country would host this year’s PANAFEST Festival slated from July 2018 to
August 2019 to mark the 400th anniversary of the first landing of enslaved
Africans in James Town, the capital of the English Colony on the continent of
North America.
The event would be
on the theme “Beyond 400 Years: Reaching Across Continents into the Future”.
Mr Koutouan expressed
his heartfelt tribute to the Founding Fathers of the AU and call for Africa
integration and unity to harness its resources and maximized the benefit for
national development.
The AU Day is being
observed as a statutory public holiday in Ghana, The Gambia, Mali, Namibia,
Zambia and Zimbabwe.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article