GPHA Unions want Mac Manu removed for unruly activities

By
Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, May 25,
GNA - The Senior and Junior Staff Unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours
Authority (GPHA), have called on the President to as a matter of urgency
terminate the appointment of the Board Chairman, Mr Peter Mac Manu.
They said his
removal would bring sanity into the operations of the Takoradi and Tema ports.
They also expressed
disappointment at the behaviour and unruly activities of the chairman, which
had the potential to ruin the operations of the GPHA.
The union led by
Brother John Aseeph, Chairman of the Senior Staff Union in Takoradi,
chanted: “Peter Mac Manu must go; he is
intimidating management, he is destroying our port, the port is not the family
of Chairman” during a press conference to drum home their frustration.
According to them,
Mr Mac Manu had obtained a contract of over GH¢ 4 million for the wiring of the
newly constructed electrical and materials Block of GPHA and also facilitating
a Liquefied Natural Gas)(LNG) project and
had also asked the authority to
pay $ 200,000 for 25 years.
“He has seven
companies in the ports, fives stevedore companies and two cleansing companies.
He is using his position to circumvent the Procurement Process in order to acquire a tug boat (Tema Manhean) spare parts that
have been procured to refurbish this
tug.”, they claimed.
The Union members
hinted that the Chairman had attempted to sell a 24VDC Caterpillar engine
starter sold at GH¢ 9,000.00 from Mantrac to the authority at GH¢ 30,000 from
his supply company and he is also putting pressure on management to pay over GH¢
10 million to Britak Steel Company over a matter that was is on court.
On Meridian Ports
Service (MPS), the union alleged that due to some infractions in the
concessions agreement between GPHA and the company, the Vice President, who
chairs the Ghana’s Economic Management Team, through the Minister of Transport,
set up a review committee chaired by Mr Titus Glover, Deputy Minster, to
re-examine the agreement, “but to date the committee’s report is still lying on
the desk of the Minister, Kwaku Asiamah”.
Mr Aseeph explained
that PNDC Law 60 stipulates that GPHA has the sole mandate to charge port dues
but the concession granted 90 percent to MPS, adding that, the concessionaire
was free to without approval from the guarantor, to adjust tariffs to reflect
the variations.
“The MPS are not an
Internal Container Depot (ICD) but per the concession, they will be doing
deveining. They have the right to provide services to any eligible vessel entering
the operational area. The concession stipulated that all containers will be
stevedored by MPS. The existing royalty will drop from 25 percent to five
percent and the term is 35 years from date of operation for an investment that
can be recouped in 10 years,” they
added.
The Union Chairman
said, “The contract is bad and has to be reviewed. Indeed, the review has been
done but some powers are sitting on the report. For what reason do you play
with the life of Ghanaians? We are giving the president two weeks; if we don’t
hear anything, we will advise ourselves.”
Other allegations
included the use of the Naval base for oil commercial activities with the
proceeds not going through government coffers adding, as a union, we are not
anti-investment nor against Public
Private Partnership (PPP) ,but we believe that transparency is
paramount to ensure that the workers and the country benefited immensely and not the private pockets of some
individuals.”
All efforts to get
Mr Mac Manu to comment on the allegations have not been possible.
GNA
