World Medical Association calls for vigorous response to New Ebola Outbreak

Accra, May 25, GNA -
The World Medical Association (WMA) has echoed the call from the World Health
Organisation for a vigorous response to the latest Ebola outbreak in the Congo,
which has so far caused more than 20 deaths.
A release from the
WMA said Dr. Ardis Hoven, Chair of the WMA, speaking at a meeting in Geneva on
the 100th anniversary of the Spanish flu pandemic, questioned whether the world
was prepared for another pandemic like the Spanish flu.
“One hundred years
ago the deadly Spanish flu pandemic killed between 50 and 100 million people in
a matter of months. It affected 500 million people around the world. Today, how
certain are we that we can protect ourselves from another global virus
outbreak?” it quoted Dr. Hoven.
The statement said
the deaths from the 2016 Ebola crisis in West Africa were directly caused by
Ebola, but also indirectly caused by the collapsed health care system through
the pandemic.
It said a weak
health care system allowed the virus to spread in the first place, adding that
what was needed to combat the latest epidemic, as well as the threat from future
epidemics, was an urgent strengthening of health care systems and increased
investment around the world.
Dr. Hoven observed
that evidence from the 2016 outbreak had concluded that the adverse impact of
Ebola stretched far beyond Ebola cases and deaths, statement said.
She said what the
world needs now is increased investment in the health workforce, with well
trained and supported health professionals, and this should be accompanied by
well supplied health care settings, decent working conditions and a far better
global and national surveillance system.
The World Medical
Association is the independent confederation of national medical associations
with 114 constituent members representing more than ten million physicians
acting on behalf of patients and physicians.
The WMA endeavours
to achieve the highest possible standards of medical care, ethics, education
and health-related human rights for all people.
GNA
