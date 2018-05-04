Students express worry about inadequate toilet facilities

By Philip A. Avadzi,
Tamale, May 25, GNA
- The lack of adequate and improved toilet facilities in most Senior High
Schools (SHS) in the Northern Region has become a source of worry for female
students, some of who say the situation exposes them to unhygienic practices.
The students also
complained about lack of regular supply of water to their schools as the taps
in the schools, in most cases flowed once in a week compelling them to
sometimes go for classes without bathing.
This came to light
during a training session for Young Female Parliament (YFP) and their Mentors
in Tamale to build their capacity to be confident, assertive, understand and
advocate for their rights.
The training was
also for participants to identify challenges they encountered in their schools
and develop action plans to address them.
Twenty SHS in the
region including Yendi, Zabzugu, Walewale, Tamale, Vittin, Bimbilla, Wulensi,
Kpandai, Chereponi and Gushegu took part in the training.
The YFP is a
platform created by NORSAAC and ActionAid Ghana (AAG), and it is composed of
young female students in SHS in the region, who are being developed and
empowered to take charge and contribute significantly to society through
ability to lead and take part in decision making processes.
Miss Rafinatu Adam,
a second year student of Yendi SHS said the inadequate toilet facilities at
Yendi SHS compelled students to defecate in the bush exposing them to reptiles.
Miss Alimatu
Fuseini, a second year student of Zabzugu SHS said apart from inadequate toilet
facilities, the school also faced water supply challenges making students to
walk long distances in search of water.
The issues of poor
water supply, inadequate toilet facilities, and lack of dining space amongst
others topped the challenges presented by the female students from all the
schools that took part in the training.
The students,
therefore, appealed to government and other organisations and individuals to
help address such challenges to enable them to concentrate on their studies.
Miss Nancy Yeri,
Project Officer at NORSAAC said NORSAAC and AAG would intensify advocacy to
ensure that challenges raised during the training engaged the attention of
authorities at all levels.
GNA
