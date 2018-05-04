Home | News | Students express worry about inadequate toilet facilities

Students express worry about inadequate toilet facilities

Dan Soko

By Philip A. Avadzi, GNA

Tamale, May 25, GNA - The lack of adequate and improved toilet facilities in most Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Northern Region has become a source of worry for female students, some of who say the situation exposes them to unhygienic practices.

The students also complained about lack of regular supply of water to their schools as the taps in the schools, in most cases flowed once in a week compelling them to sometimes go for classes without bathing.

This came to light during a training session for Young Female Parliament (YFP) and their Mentors in Tamale to build their capacity to be confident, assertive, understand and advocate for their rights.

The training was also for participants to identify challenges they encountered in their schools and develop action plans to address them.

Twenty SHS in the region including Yendi, Zabzugu, Walewale, Tamale, Vittin, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Kpandai, Chereponi and Gushegu took part in the training.

The YFP is a platform created by NORSAAC and ActionAid Ghana (AAG), and it is composed of young female students in SHS in the region, who are being developed and empowered to take charge and contribute significantly to society through ability to lead and take part in decision making processes.

Miss Rafinatu Adam, a second year student of Yendi SHS said the inadequate toilet facilities at Yendi SHS compelled students to defecate in the bush exposing them to reptiles.

Miss Alimatu Fuseini, a second year student of Zabzugu SHS said apart from inadequate toilet facilities, the school also faced water supply challenges making students to walk long distances in search of water.

The issues of poor water supply, inadequate toilet facilities, and lack of dining space amongst others topped the challenges presented by the female students from all the schools that took part in the training.

The students, therefore, appealed to government and other organisations and individuals to help address such challenges to enable them to concentrate on their studies.

Miss Nancy Yeri, Project Officer at NORSAAC said NORSAAC and AAG would intensify advocacy to ensure that challenges raised during the training engaged the attention of authorities at all levels.

GNA

