Two ‘Cherubim and Seraphim angels’ want to punish some pastors for me – Obinim

Controversial pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim is making news again as he reveals that some of his colleague angels are not happy with some pastors who have been speaking against him.

In a video making rounds on social media, the founder of the International God's Way Church is seen telling members of his church about how he had to plead with the two angels, whose names he gave as Nimocafuli and Ayetefre, to spare the said pastors as he knows what the two are capable of doing.

“I was going for a meeting with some members of the cherubim and seraphim angels, Nimocafuli and Ayetefre. Nimocafuli told me they want to punish some pastors for me. I called my wife, Florence to tell her about it. I then pleaded with the two not to go ahead with their threat because those pastors are taking care of people just like I do but they were very angry,” he said.

Bishop Obinim further revealed that he had to save one pastor from being strangled by the two well-built angels with six wings each, adding that if he allows the two angels to torment some people in this country there will be chaos all over the place.

According to Bishop Obinim, only people with the spirit of discernment and eagle eyes can understand his ministry.