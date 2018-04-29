Home | News | NDC does not need a message to win- James Dababa

NDC does not need a message to win- James Dababa

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Mr James Dababa, Nadowli-Kaleo constituency aspiring National Democratic Congress Communication Officer said the NDC was so popular and therefore did not need any message to win 2020 polls.

“From Kaleo to Takpo to Nanvili through to Charikpong back to Nadowli road which was started by NDC has been abandoned, likewise the Charikpong Polyclinic, the rural electrification, the Nadowli Hospital fence among other projects, infact the good people of Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency did not ask the NPP government to put a stop to the good works Mr Alban S.K Bagbin was doing” Mr Dababa said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his vetting, Mr Dababa pointed out that the work that the NDC needed to do to win in 2020 had already been done by the NPP itself because the ruling party had disappointed Ghanaians.

He said if given the nod, he and and his colleagues would through the length and breadth of the country to educate Ghanaians on their new plans.

He pointed out that the failure of the President to fulfil his numerous campaign promises had led to many losing hope in them.

“President Akufo-Addo said NDC will not have any message in 2020, but am saying that their failure will be our major message to win the election.

“One district, one factory is a mirage, one constituency one million dollars per year is also fake because now Ghanaians are being told that the money is not to be handed over to the constituencies anymore. Free SHS is a mess because parents are spending more money to get education.

“For the very first time in the history of Ghana, even Cuban doctors who are here assisting us with medical care cannot be paid and therefore have been constrained to lay down their tools and yet President Akufo-Addo says there will be no campaign message against him in 2020?

“The man is obviously not in touch with the realities on the ground,”Mr Dababa said.

Mr Dababa urged President Akufo-Addo to see for himself the zeal with which Ghanaians were asking Mr Bagbin to contest and update his rhetoric properly, “because obviously, the President is on a different planet.”

