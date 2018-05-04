Journalists hold ‘silence demo’ against assault

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

The United Press for Development Network, a coalition seeking justice for Ghanaian journalists embarked on a silent demonstration Friday to condemn attacks on their fellow media men in the country.

The media men protested against intimidation, abuse, assault and violence from Ghanaians and called for better treatment with maximum respect for the journalism profession.

The demonstrators converged at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) where they marched through the Ring Road streets, Nima Police Station, the Busy Internet road, went pass the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Odo rice and ended at the headquarters of Multimedia Group of Companies at Kokomlemle.

Cladded in red and black shirts and banners, the demonstrators held placards with inscriptions such as ‘Respect and honour our work, 17 journalists assaulted in 15 months is bad, let’s protect our rank as No.1 in Press Freedom in Africa among others.

Kofi Asante Mensah, the convener of the silence demonstration revealed that they would send a petition to the information Minister and make a request to educate the public about the significance of Journalists to the country.

Although some journalists from Multimedia, Ghanaweb, TV3, among others have all been assaulted by some activists of political parties and even police officers, Kofi Asante Mensah maintained that they would still continue to seek justice for their colleagues who have been attacked.

He stressed, “We will also seek justice for our brothers who have also been manhandled, the information we received from the Police after the assault on Latif Abubakar was that they couldn’t identify the people who were involved because there was no CCTV, but we don’t subscribe to that so we are pushing them to come out with the culprits.”

