Corruption is one of the greatest evils of our time – NCCE

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 25 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AU DAy.jpegFile photo

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Africans to come together to fight corruption which is a bane in African societies and one of Africa’s greatest evils.

According to the NCCE, “Corruption makes the powerful feel entitled while the underprivileged feel robbed. It is time we discouraged and fought corruption in all spheres of our society, change our mindsets and attitudes towards corruption and forge ahead to achieving sustainable development across the Globe (SDG 16).”

In a statement issued to commemorate the African Union Day celebration, the NCCE states that Africans must promote good governance by reducing corrupt practices such as bribery, kickbacks, nepotism, embezzlement, fraud, kidnapping, terrorism, lawlessness and other vices; improve transparency with citizens and compliance with the rule of law.

Read the full statement below

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), wishes all Ghanaians, Africans resident in Ghana and the World, a Happy African Union Day.

As the Continent celebrates this day established to achieve greater unity and solidarity between African countries and Africans; the NCCE urges all to reflect on the 55-year journey of African Unity. What challenges does the Continent face? What progress has been made so far towards transforming and advancing democratic rule on our continent?

Under the 2018 theme for Africa Day, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,” the NCCE wishes to encourage all African countries and citizens to help promote and develop strong, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. We must promote good governance by reducing corrupt practices such as bribery, kickbacks, nepotism, embezzlement, fraud, kidnapping, terrorism, lawlessness and other vices; improve transparency with citizens and compliance with the rule of law.

Corruption is a bane in our societies and one of the greatest evils of our time; a threat to meaningful livelihoods. Corruption makes the powerful feel entitled while the under privileged feel robbed. It is time we discouraged and fought corruption in all spheres of our society, change our mindsets and attitudes towards corruption and forge ahead to achieving sustainable development across the Globe (SDG 16).

As an African proverb says, "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." Africa must unite to find sustainable solutions to our challenges; for in our unity lies our strength. As a people, we have to build a clean and peaceful Africa, good governance, empowered and inclusive citizenry, transparency and accountability.

Long live African Union, Long Live Africa and Long Live Ghana. Ayekoo!!! AFRICA.

