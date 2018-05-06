Home | News | Shai Osudoku District Hospital Champions Healthcare Excellence

Dan Soko
Earmarked by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a benchmark for health care in Africa, the Shai Osudoku District Hospital has won the admiration of many Ghanaians.

The Hospital has recorded zero maternal mortality in the last 5-years under the leadership of its medical superintendent, Dr. Kennedy Brightson.

Dr. Kennedy Brightson, Medical Superintendent – Shai Osudoku District Hospital

For many users of the facility, the excellent services and serene presence of the Hospital are living memories they will keep with them for a lifetime.

Citi News' Caleb Kudah's documentary titled Accolades for Shai Osudoku District Hospital captures the details.

Listen to the full report below:

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

