HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

Dan Soko
Health IT Africa (HITA), a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Germany, has furnished the School of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM) of the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) with a world class computer laboratory.

The School was provided with a campus Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) that gives both staff and students high-speed online access to educational services and content.

Mr Thomas Erkert, a representative of HITA, said the installation of the facility for SONAM was on 'pilot' base and that the facility would be replicated for the other schools in the University based on lessons learnt and experiences made.

He said the project would ensure online access to information materials, which were 'faculty-managed and controlled' by developing learning platforms in close collaboration with the lecturers.

Mr Erkert said the project would also enable lecturers apply modern and more effective teaching methods with structured IT- supported approaches.

Dr Robert Kaba Alhassan, Head of Department, Public Health Nursing, (UHAS), said the University would replace its distance education module with the electronic (e) and mobile (m) learning modules after a successful implementation of the project.

He said in the long term, the project was expected to 'wean off Top-up or sandwich programmes to distance e-Learning using the hub'.

Dr Alhassan also a Facilitator for HITA said the project would help remove hurdles experienced by top-up and distance education students, allowing them learn at their own convenience without being physically present in the classroom.

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, UHAS, said the University instituted vocational training for its students so they could contribute their quota to the development of the community and assured HITA that the facility would be put to good use and maintained to serve several generations.

HITA also donated medical equipment and supplies to selected health facilities in the Region where UHAS students underwent vocational and clinical training.

