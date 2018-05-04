Nigerians Who Do Not Vote In Next Year's Election Could Be Fined

The Charge D’Affaires of Ecuador to Nigeria, Mr. Jaime Campas have stated that Nigerians who refuse to exercise their voting rights could be fined if they lived in Ecuador.2019: "Nigerians Who Do Not Vote Could Be Fined" - Ecuadorian Ambassador

The Charge D’Affaires of Ecuador to Nigeria, Mr. Jaime Campas have stated that Nigerians who refuse to exercise their voting rights could be fined if they lived in Ecuador.

He made this remark while speaking to the 'Young Journalist Forum' on "The Role of Youths In Enhancing The Electioneering Process" at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Abuja.

According to him, it is a fact that participation in election remains an imperative for a sustainable democratic society, therefore, youths should take active part in this process. He stated that in Ecuador it is mandatory for citizens to participate in elections because it deepens democracy.

The Charge D’ Affaires Mr. Jaime Campas, recalled that a lady Ms. Martinez in 1929 was a teacher in Ecuador and was the first woman to vote and advocate for the legislation to change to allow women vote. Voting in Ecuador , he narrated is basically not by choice but a mandatory responsibility of the citizen to the state. In fact, when any individual is found not to have carried out this obligation the person will made to pay a fine.

Comrade Chukwuma Nzeh, noted that the monthly Youth Dialogue is a platform that is aimed at making young Nigerians stakeholders in the Nigeria project and most especially make them less vulnerable to societal vices. He said most youths have over the years been used during the elections for the wrong reasons, thuggery, touting amongst others. Hence the need to strengthen capacity building for young Professionals to participate actively and positively during the forthcoming general elections.

Engineer Kayode Odedina, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje and others were among the participants of the forum. In his presentation Mr. Philip Nyam, a guest speaker, said in Nigeria, youths are ranged between 18 and 35years, adding that after the movement of ‘not too young to run’ in Nigeria, it was expected that more youths will be seen to be running for political positions. Youths participating will aid in quelling some social issues experienced today by using social media and their knowledge of what is obtainable today and in the future. Youths have fresh ideas as opposed to the older generation who are recycling ideas from the past and this should be taken advantage of to move the country forward. He further advised that more youths need to take action and not just criticize the older generation. He mentioned that the youths may be worried about the finances involved in elections but that should not deter them as enrolling in a political parties, participating and generally getting involved will get them noticed and successful.

He noted that youths must stand firm in not being used as negative tools in the electioneering process and also not be relegated to the background.

A participant, Mr. Chinedu Nwajiofor observed that the Nigerian youths are not really living up to expectations as a lot of youths have not identified with their communities or appropriately ensure full participation in the election process to determine who eventually leads. Some youths have allowed themselves to be used by collecting financial gifts etc for their votes and still be part of those criticizing the leadership in the country. He further probed how easy the PVC collection process is to ensure all including youths are able to participate successfully in the electioneering process.

Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje urged people to improve their education by any means possible by enrolling in short courses, online programs etc. as we must all strive to carve a niche and be game changers in the community. Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja advised making use of social media and technology to spread important news for positive purposes will seriously aid the country at large. Technology is at the forefront now and must be used positively in the electioneering process in Nigeria.

Mr. Jaime Campas, Ag. Ecuadorian Ambassador To Nigeria

He made this remark while speaking during the 'Young Journalist Forum' dialogue on "The Role of Youths In Enhancing The Electioneering Process" at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Abuja.

According to him, it is a fact that participation in election remains an imperative for a sustainable democratic society, therefore, youths should take active part in this process. He stated that in Ecuador it is mandatory for citizens to participate in elections because it deepens democracy.

The Charge D’ Affaires Mr. Jaime Campas, recalled that a lady Ms. Martinez in 1929 was a teacher in Ecuador and was the first woman to vote and advocate for the legislation to change to allow women vote. Voting in Ecuador , he narrated is basically not by choice but a mandatory responsibility of the citizen to the state. In fact, when any individual is found not to have carried out this obligation the person will made to pay a fine.

Comrade Chukwuma Nzeh, noted that the monthly Youth Dialogue is a platform that is aimed at making young Nigerians stakeholders in the Nigeria project and most especially make them less vulnerable to societal vices. He said most youths have over the years been used during the elections for the wrong reasons, thuggery, touting amongst others. Hence the need to strengthen capacity building for young Professionals to participate actively and positively during the forthcoming general elections.

Engineer Kayode Odedina, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje and others were among the participants of the forum. In his presentation Mr. Philip Nyam, a guest speaker, said in Nigeria, youths are ranged between 18 and 35years, adding that after the movement of ‘not too young to run’ in Nigeria, it was expected that more youths will be seen to be running for political positions. Youths participating will aid in quelling some social issues experienced today by using social media and their knowledge of what is obtainable today and in the future. Youths have fresh ideas as opposed to the older generation who are recycling ideas from the past and this should be taken advantage of to move the country forward. He further advised that more youths need to take action and not just criticize the older generation. He mentioned that the youths may be worried about the finances involved in elections but that should not deter them as enrolling in a political parties, participating and generally getting involved will get them noticed and successful.

He noted that youths must stand firm in not being used as negative tools in the electioneering process and also not be relegated to the background.

A participant, Mr. Chinedu Nwajiofor observed that the Nigerian youths are not really living up to expectations as a lot of youths have not identified with their communities or appropriately ensure full participation in the election process to determine who eventually leads. Some youths have allowed themselves to be used by collecting financial gifts etc for their votes and still be part of those criticizing the leadership in the country. He further probed how easy the PVC collection process is to ensure all including youths are able to participate successfully in the electioneering process.

Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje urged people to improve their education by any means possible by enrolling in short courses, online programs etc. as we must all strive to carve a niche and be game changers in the community. Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja advised making use of social media and technology to spread important news for positive purposes will seriously aid the country at large. Technology is at the forefront now and must be used positively in the electioneering process in Nigeria.