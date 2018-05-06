AfDB Celebrates AU Day In Korea's Busan Metropolitan City

Africa Union Day has been observed at the African Development Bank Annual Meeting in the Busan Metropolitan City of South Korea, with a touch of culture, fashion and musical display.

Four distinguished youths in Africa, who were adjudged winners in the 'Africa of my Dreams' contest, instituted by the AfDB, were presented with their prizes as part of the African Union Day celebrations.

Mr Ayi Renaud Dossavi-Alipoeh, a Togolese writer, poet and blogger, received the leading Gold Medal followed by Ms Ramatou Ly, an Ivorian and a PhD student at the Texas A&M University in the US.

The Silver Award went to Ms Geraldine Mukumbi, Zimbabwean and Hesburgh-Yusko Scholar and writer, as well as Mr Cedric Some, a Burkinabe and a human resource professional.

More than 2,000 entries were received from students, architects, engineers, designers, artists, entrepreneurs, visionaries, and Information Technology experts.

The participants were challenged to share their aspirations focusing on the theme: 'Accelerating Africa Industrialisation.'

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the Bank, urged Africans, especially the youth, to harness all developmental resources available to showcase Africa's comparative advantage in the creative industry.

He said those potentials could be boosted by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Dr Adesina said the creative industry was contributing increasingly to the economic growth, diversification and employment generation and urged them to take advantage of that arena.

Ambassador Sylvester Kuoassi Bile of Cote D'Ivoire, commended the forebears of Africa for instituting the AU Day as a clarion call for integration and inclusiveness.

He challenged the youth to be smart in their outlook in all endeavours.

Richard Bona, a Cameroonian American Grammy Award-Winning jazz bassist, with his Mandekan Cubano-Jokoh Jokoh band, entertained the gathering with scintillating musical renditions.

GNA

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA