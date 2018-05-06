AU Must Address Youth Unemployment By Promoting Free Trade Amongst Member States

The Africa Liberal Youth, wishes all Africans a very happy AU day on this 25th day of May 2018. We respect the Africa Union and its prospects for Africans and so we on this day wish to ask the Africa Union to walk the talk and use its influence to promote job creation in Africa through free trade amongst African countries.

Youth unemployment is one of the main problems of the African continent. This has led to an unbridled attempt by many young people to migrate from Africa to Europe and other countries of the “global north” in order to find greener pastures. Just last year, pictures emerged of African youth being sold into slavery in Libya. These were people who had sought to use Libya as a conduit to exodus from Africa to Europe. We know that it was just a tip of the iceberg and we hope that the Africa Union uses its influence to start the practicality of the solution.

It is sad to note that for example, Ghana and Ivory Coast are the top 2 cocoa producing countries while Nigeria and Cameroon are in the top 5, yet, less than 2 percent of these beans are sold to fellow African countries. All these beans are sold to Europe, and America. Giving the cheap raw materials to produce chocolate products and sell them back to the world at expensive prices. This has sent jobs to the outside world thus making our youth vulnerable and seeking an opportunity to leave Africa through crude means.

We believe that the AU for example, can ignite talks between states to trade amongst themselves in goods that are needed and are capable to providing enduring Jobs for the youth in Africa. We know that AU can make statements that can influence states to embark on policy directions that will remove borders in Africa to make it easier for goods and labour to move in Africa and promote trade and job creation. We know that the AU can do it. The AU has more capacity but is yet to run on an optimal capacity.

We from Africa Liberal Youth believe in Freedom that empowers the African youth globally.

May the Africa Union become more relevant to the youth.

May the Africa Union live forever.

May freedom find space in our hearts.

You can reach to us on the following

W – www.africaliberalyouth.org

F – www.facebook.com/africaliberalyouth

T – www.twitter.com/Africaliberalyo

Inst – @africaliberalyo

Signed

Richard Amarh

Secretary General

Email: [email protected]

Regional Coordinators

Jawad Chafil

North Africa - Morocco

Email: [email protected]

Hamisi Kapalila

East Africa - Tanzania

Email: [email protected]

Lidia Rauch

Southern Africa - South Africa

Email: [email protected]

Emmanuel Osei

West Africa - Ghana

Email: [email protected]