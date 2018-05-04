I’ve waited too long for your GH¢5m suit – Sammy Gyamfi teases BOST MD

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Sammy Gyamfi, a Communications Team member of the opposition NDC party has called the bluff of the MD of the BOST Alfred Obeng, urging him to stop engaging in the cheap media litigation antics and rather ensure that he’s served his writ of summons as soon as possible.

The Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company (BOST, Alfred Obeng, has instituted legal action against Sammy Gyamfi, for calling him a thief and praying the court to award him GH¢5,000,000, having suffered irreparable damages from the vociferous communicator’s comments.

He’s also praying the court for an order of injunction to restrain Sammy Gyamfi, his servants or agents or otherwise from further uttering, broadcasting or causing to be published, words or any words and images in a manner that suggests that he is a thief and engaged thievery at BOST or criminal activity.

In a suit filed at a Kumasi High Court, Thursday, May 24, 2018, Mr. Obeng complains that on or about April 19, 2018, the NDC Communicator appeared as a panelist on Adom TV’s ‘Badwam’ where he called him a thief and someone who has been stealing from the company (BOST) where he is the Managing Director while the Special Prosecutor watches on without taking any action.

Gyamfi while contributing to the discussion of double salary made claims in the Twi language which was interpreted to mean that Mr. Obeng is a thief and has been stealing from BOST while the Special Prosecutor watches on.

To Mr. Obeng, all the claims of Gyamfi are false because he ” is not a thief, has not engaged in thievery at BOST and not a criminal”.

He said since he has greatly been “damnified” by the conduct of Gyamfi, he is entitled to the award of special damage; damage to professional reputation – GH¢1,500,000; damage to social reputation – GH¢2,000,000; and psychological stress and embarrassment – GH¢1,500,000, all amounting to GH¢5,000,000.00.

