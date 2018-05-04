Home | News | Politics: Trump reaches deal with China to lift sanctions on Chinese tech giant ZTE despite blowback from Democrats, GOP

Politics: Trump reaches deal with China to lift sanctions on Chinese tech giant ZTE despite blowback from Democrats, GOP

Dan Soko
  • The Commerce Department told members of Congress that the Trump administration reached a deal to lift sanctions on Chinese phone maker ZTE.
  • President Donald Trump also announced the easing of sanctions on Twitter later Friday.
  • In exchange for easing the sanctions, ZTE will be forced to "pay a bigger fine, have to hire American compliance officers, and they have to get rid of the current ZTE management team," according to a source familiar with the arrangement.
  • ZTE was facing sanctions after selling goods containing US parts to Iran and North Korea.
  • Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have blasted Trump's willingness to do a deal on ZTE.

The Trump administration has told Congress that the Commerce Department struck a deal with Chinese phone maker ZTE to ease sanctions against the tech giant in exchange for changes at the company.

According to a source familiar with the deal, the Commerce Department informed members of Congress that the current sanctions — a practice called a denial order which prevents ZTE from buying parts from US companies — will be lifted in exchange for changes at the company.

"Under the deal, ZTE will pay a bigger fine, have to hire American compliance officers, and they have to get rid of the current ZTE management team," the source told Business Insider. "Once they do all that, the denial order is lifted and they can start doing business with American companies again."

President Donald Trump confirmed the change in a series of tweets on Friday:

"Senator Schumer and Obama Administration let phone company ZTE flourish with no security checks," Trump said.

In contrast to Trump's tweet, the Obama administration actually implemented the initial sanctions on ZTE in 2016.

Trump went on:

"I closed it down then let it reopen with high level security guarantees, change of management and board, must purchase U.S. parts and pay a $1.3 Billion fine. Dems do nothing but complain and obstruct. They made only bad deals (Iran) and their so-called Trade Deals are the laughing stock of the world!"

ZTE was crippled following sanctions from the US. The company said in a statement on May 10 that due to the crackdown, "the major operating activities of the company have ceased."

The denial order was implemented after ZTE failed to respond to earlier sanctions that alleged the company sold goods containing US parts into Iran and North Korea, a violation of sanctions against those countries.

Members of Congress from both parties warned the Trump administration not to reverse sanctions on ZTE since the company both violated US law and posed a national security threat.

"Yes they have a deal in mind. It is a great deal... for #ZTE & China," GOP Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Friday. "#China crushes U.S. companies with no mercy & they use these telecomm companies to spy & steal from us. Many hoped this time would be different. Now congress will need to act."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who Trump attacked in his tweet, also expressed frustration in a statement.

"If the administration goes through with this reported deal, President Trump would be helping make China great again," Schumer said. "Simply a fine and changing board members would not protect America's economic or national security, and would be a huge victory for President Xi, and a dramatic retreat by President Trump. Both parties in Congress should come together to stop this deal in its tracks."

A group of 27 senators from both parties signed on to a letter earlier in the week that, in part, warned the Trump administration against going easy on ZTE. The lawmakers pointed to national security officials' fear that ZTE could gain access to critical US technology and help bolster the Chinese government's efforts to modernize their defense capabilities.

China worked to get the sanctions against ZTE lifted in trade negations with the Trump administration over the past two weeks. In exchange for lifting the sanctions, China is reportedly willing to lower tariffs on US agricultural products like pork and wine.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

May 25, 2018

Nothing fruitful has come out of Volta Region’s loyalty to the NDC – Rawlings

May 25, 2018

Joy Sports tactical preview: Liverpool v Real Madrid

May 25, 2018

UCL Final: Joy FM, Standard Chartered team up for live broadcast experience

May 25, 2018

Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner watches Black Stars training in Accra as team prepares for Japan, Iceland friendlies

May 25, 2018

HITA Installs WLAN For UHAS

May 25, 2018

NCCE Anti-Corruption And Accountability Train Lands In Nadowli

May 25, 2018

Police Claims Their CCTV Cannot Identify Latif's Attackers

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Successful Operation Vanguard Activities Lead To Over 1,000 Arrests

May 24, 2018

Ghanaians Should Appreciate Research Value For Quality Healthcare Delivery

May 24, 2018

Journalism And Professionalism- Where Does Ghana Stand?

May 24, 2018

Finance Minister To Chair World Bank/IMF Development Committee

May 24, 2018

“Restructuring The Electricity Sector”

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!