Stop harassing students sexually - Director tells teachers

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: gbconline.com

HARASASSMENT The warning was issued by the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Gertrude Mensah

Teachers who have been sexually harassing students have been warned to desist from such acts. Any teacher found culpable will be made to face the law.

The warning was issued by the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Gertrude Mensah, at the maiden Best School, Teacher and Students’ Award ceremony in Koforidua.

She said the educational sector is grateful for the Wesleyan Mission's support towards quality education in Ghana.

She said as stewards, it is important to uphold, sustain and maintain the cherished enviable ethos and standards of teaching and learning.

A Former Director General of Ghana Education Service, Very Rev. Ama Afo Blay, appealed to religious bodies to come out with innovations to support government’s effort in transforming the educational system in the country.

The award ceremony saw 14 teachers, 16 students and 21 schools receiving refrigerators, computers, gas cylinders, set of school band, citations and books as rewards.

