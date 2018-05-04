Home | News | Only 10% of 2017 SHS graduates qualified for tertiary – Napo

Only 10% of 2017 SHS graduates qualified for tertiary – Napo

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

Napo8Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh

Only 10% of candidates who sat the 2017 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) qualified to further their education.

This, according to the Director of Pre-Tertiary Education at the Education Ministry, Cathering Appiah-Piankoran is “very scary”.

She said in a speech on behalf of the Education Minister, Mathew Opoku-Prempeh that: “The recent one, 2017 WASSCE results, the assessment that we made, 432 schools out of 487 Senior High Schools that we have in the country only 10% of their students qualified for tertiary education, and it is also very scary.”

Mrs. Appiah-Piankoran was speaking during the launch of some projects to be undertaken by 9BS International in the Eastern Region as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

She also on behalf of the sector Minister disclosed another worrying assessment at Basic Education level where less than 2% of pupils in Class two cannot read.

“The most recent early English and Mathematical assessment within the Ministry revealed that, in general less than 2% of those within the P2 in this country that we find ourselves, could not read fluently and this is very scary for us as a nation,” said the Director of Pre-Tertiary Education.

“These outcomes if not unchecked will go a long way in reflecting and affecting negatively outcomes of Senior High School levels,” she added.

Commending 9BS International for its benevolence which is aimed at improving the standard of education across the country, Mrs. Appiah-Piankoran assured that measures are being rolled out by government to check the plummeting educational standard.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of 9BS Group of Companies, Wabadang Vairi told Starr News, 9BS International though a business entity, believes in extending development to the less privileged.

As part of its CSR 9BS International, singed an Investment and Business partnership agreement with the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, Municipal and District Assemblies to construct 10 boreholes, six libraries and four community clinics in 20 Districts across the region within six months to one year.

The partnership, according to the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor, will lead to economic transformation in the region and reduce unemployment among the youth.

