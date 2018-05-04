Home | News | Controversial Kelni GVG deal: Bagbin pushes for Ursula to appear before Parliament

Controversial Kelni GVG deal: Bagbin pushes for Ursula to appear before Parliament

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Madam UrsulaUrsula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin wants Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to brief Parliament on the controversial Kelni GVG revenue monitoring agreement with the government.

The deal between Government of Ghana and the ICT company has been criticised as needless and not in the interest of the nation.

Civil society groups, the Centre for Democratic Development and the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) are set to join forces with policy think tank IMANI Africa to push for the abrogation of the deal.

The issue dominated public discussions in Parliament on Thursday, prompting Alban Bagbin to move a motion for the Communications Minister to brief the House.

“It’s appropriate to call on the Minister of Communications to appear before the whole House to give a brief on this issue. [The issue has] gained a lot of currency in public discourse and as the Majority Deputy Whip said, there is nothing to hide.

“It is proper that this be brought to the people of this Republic through their representatives on the floor of the House,” Mr Bagbin said.

He further directed the Business Committee of Parliament to schedule a date for Mrs Owusu-Ekuful to appear before the legislators.

Resistance

President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, and his team kicked against the $89 million deal between the government and the ICT firm.

The think tank says after perusing preliminary documents, its verdict is that the agreement lacks financial sense.

Mr Cudjoe said recently that “what we are dealing with is a grave matter” wondering why government had to enter into such a deal with a company he said used to deal in the “export of cement and tomatoes.”

“Let’s not make it as if the system is needed, no,” he exclaimed, cautiously suggesting that the deal was fraudulent.

Longstanding controversial deal

In 2010 the Ghana Revenue Authority contracted Subah to oversee revenue assurance activities within the telcos.

The company received 75 million cedis for what critics say was payment for no work done.

Later in 2015, Afriwave was appointed by the NCA to perform the job of an interconnect clearinghouse services which was similar to the job being done by Subah. They were also paid an amount of 40 million cedis.

In 2017, the NPP government is now contracting a new foreign company to do the same, if not similar job.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

VIDEO: NDC N/R Chairman Azorka leads ‘united’ NDC in free-for-all street fight

May 25, 2018

Atewa Bauxite: China Development Bank Contradict Its Green Policy

May 25, 2018

Fighting Corruption: ACILA Pushes For Media Fund To Sponsor Investigative Journalism

May 25, 2018

AU Day: Prioritise Implementation Of ACDEG To Enhance Fight Against Corruption

May 25, 2018

Celebrating AU Day Is Meaningless—Social Activist

May 25, 2018

Is Anas A Secret Cult, As Close Friend Confesses??

May 25, 2018

Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Raging NCA Scandal: GVG Kelni Registered To Import Cement, Chamber Pot

May 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo Was Right In ‘Ghost Project’ Comment—NPP

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

The Church Of Bourdillon Is At It Again!

May 24, 2018

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!