GHC11mn Ghana Post GPS App needs more money for publicity

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ghana GPS Ghana Post GPS was launched in October 2017

The Communications Ministry, managers of the national digital property addressing system, Ghana Post GPS is demanding more money to market and publicize the app.

It has emerged that the entire project cost government almost ¢11 million, but Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah, said more money is needed to create the needed awareness.

Briefing the parliamentary select committee on communication, he said the project which was launched in 2017 is integral in the national identification process.

“The ¢9.4 million being spent on the national digital property addressing system has taken care of marketing and publicity so far, however, government may have to spend some more money on marketing and publicity.

“This is to ensure that every Ghanaians everywhere knows about the Ghana GPS and can have their digital address,” he added.

According to him, Ghana Post has no direct relationship with American technology giant Google so no payment has ever been made to Silicon Valley company.

The software, Ghana Post GPS was launched in October last year by the President to host the digital addressing system in partial fulfilment of the government’s promise to formalize the Ghanaian economy.

The system, which digitally identifies all addresses in the country, received criticism from some people including former President John Mahama, who questioned the cost and uniqueness of the app.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia jabbed Mr Mahama and critics saying the features of the app makes it more efficient and robust than what exists in the U.S. and U. K.

The app has come under criticism yet again, with North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, wanting to know if the “app is a technology intervention or publicity blitz.

In response, Mr Andah said the ¢3 million so far spent on marketing and publicity is inadequate considering campaign on various platforms have been running on various local languages.

“Indeed, this is the tip of the iceberg in marketing products. I have run campaigns for various global brands in Ghana and for the period of this campaign that was run for tv, radio, outdoor, online, for PR and creative development this amount is not outrageous,” he said.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

