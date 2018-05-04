Ghana's Black Stars confident of victory against Japan

Sports News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

The Black Stars were hosted by the Japanese ambassador at his residence

The Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Wilfried Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' is confident that the national team will emerge victorious when they face the Blue Samurai of Japan on May 30 in Japan.

Palmer in an address at a send-off ceremony hosted for the Black Stars by the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Mr Tsutomu Himeno at his residence in Accra assured that although Ghana had not qualified for the World Cup they had a strong team that would give the Japanese a good contest.

He described the match as a good opportunity to deepen the relationship between Ghana and Japan which has existed since the 1970s.

He also expressed gratitude to the staff of the Embassy for their support in facilitating the trip to Japan.

The Ambassador of Japan in Ghana, His Excellency Tsutomu Himeno revealed that Japanese fans were excited about the match given that it will be the last game the Blue Samurai will play at home before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He also assured the Stars of a warm welcome on their arrival in Japan.

Palmer later presented two Black Stars replica jerseys two Ambassador Himeno.

Members of the Black Stars playing body present at the Japanese Ambassador's residence included Isaac Sackey, Attamah Larweh, Emmanuel Boateng, Richard Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Nana Opoku, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku and Rashid Sumaila, Mubarak Wakaso and Richmond Boakye Yiadom.