Christian Atsu set for injury return

Christian Atsu has been working out at the gym

Talented winger Christian Atsu has become a regular visitor at the gym to continue with his injury recovery after weeks of inaction.

Atsu has been out of action over a month after a suffering knee injury, which ruled him out of Ghana’s international friendlies against Japan and Iceland to be played on May 30 and June 7th.

The Newcastle speedster had a stellar campaign with Newcastle United helping them finish 10 in the English Premier League after returning a season ago.

“I can assure you I will be better than last season for sure, and I believe when am playing the fans will see a big difference in me,” he said.

The 26-year-old played 26 games and scored twice for the Toons.

Atsu joined Newcastle from Chelsea after spells with Everton, Bournemouth and Porto previously.