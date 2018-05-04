Home | News | Christian Atsu set for injury return

Christian Atsu set for injury return

Dan Soko

ATSU Gym.pngChristian Atsu has been working out at the gym

Talented winger Christian Atsu has become a regular visitor at the gym to continue with his injury recovery after weeks of inaction.

Atsu has been out of action over a month after a suffering knee injury, which ruled him out of Ghana’s international friendlies against Japan and Iceland to be played on May 30 and June 7th.

The Newcastle speedster had a stellar campaign with Newcastle United helping them finish 10 in the English Premier League after returning a season ago.

“I can assure you I will be better than last season for sure, and I believe when am playing the fans will see a big difference in me,” he said.

The 26-year-old played 26 games and scored twice for the Toons.

Atsu joined Newcastle from Chelsea after spells with Everton, Bournemouth and Porto previously.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Fatma Samoura: 'Some don't think a black woman should be leading Fifa'

May 25, 2018

Pambros Salt Company to lay off workers due to encroachers

May 25, 2018

Things To Do Before Selling Your Phone

May 26, 2018

Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

May 26, 2018

My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

May 26, 2018

REVEALED: Senators, Reps Bribed With N17bn To Pass Budget — Okonjo-Iweala

May 26, 2018

Shehu Sani, Others Set To Dump APC

May 26, 2018

Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Referees Threaten to Boycott League

May 24, 2018

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

The 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Knew Aids Was A Medical Crime

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!