Home | News | African Union too big to be left to leaders alone - CNA marks AU Day at Adidome hospital

African Union too big to be left to leaders alone - CNA marks AU Day at Adidome hospital

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

CNA Members Members of CNA at the Adidome Hospital

Africa's drive for a continental union is bound to happen if it is driven by citizens not leaders, a civil society organisation, Center for National Affairs has said.

Executive Director Samuel Nartey observed the idea of African unity among 54 states is too big to be engineered by leaders without the passionate and active involvement of its people.

The CNA Executive Director made the observation during a visit to the Adidome Government hospital in the Volta region to make a donation to mark AU Day.

Mobilising about a dozen volunteers, the Center gave out mattresses, ceiling fans and T-Shirts to the hospital which serves more than 7,700 residents.

Explaining the motive for the donation, he said most Ghanaians have very little knowledge of the concept of African Unity and would need gestures that affirm love and unity.

He said in this endeavour, civil societies can do more to galvanise the Ghanaian people to buy into the concept. "The approach towards realising African unity should be from a down to the top and not top down", he said.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity(OAU) now known as the African Union on May 25, 1963.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Fatma Samoura: 'Some don't think a black woman should be leading Fifa'

May 25, 2018

Pambros Salt Company to lay off workers due to encroachers

May 25, 2018

Things To Do Before Selling Your Phone

May 26, 2018

Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

May 26, 2018

My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

May 26, 2018

REVEALED: Senators, Reps Bribed With N17bn To Pass Budget — Okonjo-Iweala

May 26, 2018

Shehu Sani, Others Set To Dump APC

May 26, 2018

Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Referees Threaten to Boycott League

May 24, 2018

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

The 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Knew Aids Was A Medical Crime

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!