Home | News | Sexual Orientation: Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights

Sexual Orientation: Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights

Dan Soko

The lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender community in Ghana last Tuesday stormed parliament to demand their rights, the Daily Heritage newspaper has reported.

READ MORE: “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP

The move was in response to comments made by the Member Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, to the LGBT community at a forum that parliament would be discussing the issue and that they come and occupy the public gallery.

The newspaper also reports that the LGBT group have started lobbying some MPs to speak on their behalf and ensure that their rights and freedoms are guaranteed in the laws of Ghana.

The MP for Pusiga and the Ranking Member of the Gender and Children Committee, Laadi Ayii Ayamba is reported to have told her colleague MPs that at a forum which was attended by herself and the Deputy Majority Leader, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the issue about LGBT came up for discussion where their opinion was sought about how they could help fight for the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender.

She said: “I, in particular, made them understand that for us we will be discussing and take it up but they should come and sit in the public gallery and declare that they are the gay people in Ghana and also present the matter to Mr. Speaker and hear what they will say.

READ MORE: Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality

“Believe me or not, it brought the discussion to an end. As for Hon. Adwoa, she simply said my father will slaughter me.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Fatma Samoura: 'Some don't think a black woman should be leading Fifa'

May 25, 2018

Pambros Salt Company to lay off workers due to encroachers

May 25, 2018

Things To Do Before Selling Your Phone

May 26, 2018

Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

May 26, 2018

My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

May 26, 2018

REVEALED: Senators, Reps Bribed With N17bn To Pass Budget — Okonjo-Iweala

May 26, 2018

Shehu Sani, Others Set To Dump APC

May 26, 2018

Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

The 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Knew Aids Was A Medical Crime

May 24, 2018

Gov. Bello restates Kogi government support for academic excellence

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!