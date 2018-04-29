Home | News | GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu

GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu

Dan Soko

The Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Mr Peter Mac Manu has pushed back hard against allegations that he is running the authority as a family business.

READ MORE: How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business

The workers of GPHA alleged that he has installed his wife to take charge of staff ticketing.

In addition, the workers say Mac Manu's children are the biggest suppliers to the Authority, adding that he has obtained for himself over GHC4 million wiring contract.

“The Board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff travels and the Authority is being priced at cut-throat prices. We are paying two, three times more than other competitors are offering for ticketing and pricing at the Authority,” the leader of the union workers of GPHA,  Joseph Assib, said at a press conference Thursday.

“The Board Chairman has seven companies in the port. The Chairman has three of his children as the biggest suppliers to the Authority," Assib said. “He has obtained for himself a contract of over GHC 4 million for the wiring of our newly constructed electrical and material block. He is intimidating management staff and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority.”

Reacting to the workers allegations in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mac Manu described the allegations as bogus.

“It is bogus and when I come to Accra we will delve into it,” he said.

 He added: “Please, Please I don’t have time for… that’s why I am saying they [allegations] are bogus. That’s why I said when I come I have to show documents to you and they have to bring their documents. They did tell you why they are saying that and why are you asking me that? I am saying it is bogus. So say Mac Manu says it is bogus. That’s all. I am saying it is bogus because it is not true.”

READ MORE:  GPHA staff demands removal of Mac Manu

He replied “all of them” when he was asked which of the allegations by the workers he is disputing.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Fatma Samoura: 'Some don't think a black woman should be leading Fifa'

May 25, 2018

Pambros Salt Company to lay off workers due to encroachers

May 25, 2018

Things To Do Before Selling Your Phone

May 26, 2018

Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

May 26, 2018

My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

May 26, 2018

REVEALED: Senators, Reps Bribed With N17bn To Pass Budget — Okonjo-Iweala

May 26, 2018

Shehu Sani, Others Set To Dump APC

May 26, 2018

Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Referees Threaten to Boycott League

May 24, 2018

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

The 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Knew Aids Was A Medical Crime

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!