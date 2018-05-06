Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal

Parliament has summoned the Minister of Communications Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to answer questions over the controversial $89 Kelni GVG deal.

The First Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, made the order following a request by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He, subsequently, ordered the Business Committee of Parliament to schedule an appropriate day next week for the Minister to brief the House.

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after policy think tank IMANI Africa raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

IMANI founding president Franklin Cudjoe argues that the deal is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.