Home | News | Fred: Man Utd & Man City Interested - Shakhtar Donetsk Midfielder

Fred: Man Utd & Man City Interested - Shakhtar Donetsk Midfielder

Dan Soko

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred says both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing him.

United have made enquiries for Fred and Shakhtar reportedly rejected City's 50m euros (£43.7m) offer in January.

"There was a possible transfer to City. Shortly after, both clubs - City and United - talked with Shakhtar and with my agents about a possible transfer," said the 25-year-old Brazilian.

"If I am not mistaken, there was news on Thursday of a strong bid by United."

Fred is in Brazil's World Cup squad and is expected to travel to England this weekend as the national side build up to a friendly against Croatia on 3 June.

The former Internacional player added: "I am focused solely on the World Cup. My agents are taking care of this."

Referring to City boss Pep Guardiola and United manager Jose Mourinho, he added: "It's an honour to be on the radar of great European coaches.

"I have a versatility on the pitch and I'm a multi-skilled player able to play in both midfield positions. I believe some coaches need that with their teams."

In December 2015, Fred was given a one-year ban for testing positive for a banned diuretic, which was backdated to June that year when the test was carried out. The suspension only applied to games sanctioned by South American football federation Conmebol.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Bishops Laud Nana Over Corruption Fight

May 26, 2018

Alabi Jabs Mahama

May 26, 2018

Bogoso Robber Killed In Accra

May 26, 2018

Why Anas Video Shown To Nana – Kweku Baako Fires

May 26, 2018

Chewing Palm-Kernels While Suffering From Tooth-Ache (2)

May 26, 2018

Minister Cited For Contempt Over Volta NPP Polls

May 26, 2018

Kwabenya Jailbreakers Case Adjourned

May 26, 2018

God’s Word You Have

May 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

How Kwesi Nyantakyi Allegedly Caused Songo To Lose His Job At Multimedia - The Full Story

May 24, 2018

Dwarfs Midfielder Amos Nkrumah Delighted With First Ever Goal In The Premier League

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Congratulates Teammates After Sharks Win

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!