Mark Hughes: Southampton Boss Signs New Three-Year Contract

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has signed a new three-year contract after guiding them to Premier League safety.

Hughes signed a short-term deal in March, replacing Mauricio Pellegrino with the club in danger of relegation.

The Saints avoided the drop on the final day of the season despite losing to champions Manchester City.

"Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season," said Welshman Hughes, 54.

Assistant manager Mark Bowen and first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also signed what the club described as "long-term contracts".

"Mark and his team had a massive impact from the first day on the players, staff and fans alike, and was able to pull together everyone involved with the club to deliver the results needed," Saints said.

"It is important now, under Mark's leadership, for everyone to move into the new season with a renewed focus and energy alongside the continued and valuable support of our fans."