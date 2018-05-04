Home | News | District Assemblies sensitised on MAG

District Assemblies sensitised on MAG

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Salifu Saeed22Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed opened the workshop in Tamale

Selected district assemblies benefiting from the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) Programme have been sensitised on the scope for the use of the funds, performance indicators, reporting time lines and their responsibilities for the success of the programme.

The sensitisation workshop was also to share with the beneficiary district assemblies in the Northern Region MAG performance indicators and targets adopted as well as discuss the criteria for the allocation of funds, planning and preparation of 2019 work plans using the standard activities.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, who opened the workshop in Tamale on Thursday, said the programme would help to maximise agricultural production as well as attaining a poverty-free nation thereby achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (1).

MAG is a five-year programme (2017 to 2021) supported by Canada with 135 million Canadian dollars to ensure a more modern, equitable and sustainable agriculture sector that contributes to food security in the country.

It focuses on strengthening and modernising agriculture extension services at the national, regional and district levels as well as supporting the updating of the curriculum for training agricultural extension workers with a greater focus on market-oriented, climate and gender –smart approaches through the agricultural colleges.

Mr Saeed said the government was committed to improving agricultural production hence the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and subsidisation of agricultural inputs to enable the nation to feed herself and possibly become the exporter of farm produce.

He urged the beneficiary districts “To exhibit integrity and accountability and work together as a team for the success of the programme, which will eventually reduce the poverty level of our people.”

Mr William Boakye-Acheampong, Northern Regional Director of Agriculture said the sensitisation would help address challenges identified during component one and two of the programme to ensure that the benefits from the application of support under the programme would be higher and more desirable.

Some of the participants called for employment of more agricultural extension agents to help improve agricultural practices for increased food production.

