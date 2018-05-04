Home | News | Ghana gets logistics Warehouse Park

Business News of Saturday, 26 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Agility is one of the world's leading providers of logistics with more than 22000 employees

Agility, a leading global logistics provider, has leased warehouse space in the Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana to Cummins for a new West African Distribution Centre.

Cummins, one of the worlds’s leading manufacturers of diesel engines, generators, filtration and associated engine components, will use the facility to stock and distribute a range of over 10,000 spare parts for Cummins operations across West Africa.

Cummins joins other multinationals and small and medium-sized Ghanaian companies that have chosen the Agility Warehouse Park at Tema because its secure, convenient location provides international standard warehousing and services for their West African operations.

The location was a significant factor in Cummins’ selection. The Agility park is an eight kilometers from Ghana’s main seaport and is adjacent to the Aflao highway connecting Ghana to Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Mr Felix Bani, Cummins Operations Manager, Central Supply Chain Operations (CSCO), said: “Product distribution can be fast-tracked, either by road, sea or air.

“By choosing the Agility Warehouse Park, Cummins has addressed one of the biggest constraints to companies doing business in West Africa – the lack of quality infrastructure,” Mr Bani stated.

Mr Bani said Cummins was also attracted to the facility because it meets international environmental standards and features eco-friendly construction materials. Agility used energy efficient roof and side insulated panels; wind-driven roof fans; skylights for natural lighting; LED and energy-saving bulbs; and solar-powered streetlights.

The site will recycle paper, plastic, metal, and carton waste. It provides eco-friendly waste management services and carbon footprint reporting.

The Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana is part of a network of international standard warehouse parks that Agility is funding and developing across key markets in Africa to support the development of domestic and regional trade.

Mr Geoffrey White, CEO Agility Africa, said, “We believe that the provision of international standard warehouses in Africa for storage, distribution and light manufacturing is one of the fundamental building blocks necessary for economic growth.

“The Agility Warehouse Parks enable companies, whether multinationals such as Cummins, or small and medium enterprises, to access quality infrastructure easily, quickly and cost effectively.”

Agility is one of the world’s leading providers of integrated logistics. It is a publicly traded company with more than $4.6 billion in revenue and more than 22,000 employees in over 500 offices across 100 countries.

Agility Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) provides supply chain solutions to meet traditional and complex customer needs. GIL offers air, ocean and road freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution, and specialized services in project logistics, fairs and events, and chemicals.

Agility’s Infrastructure group of companies manages industrial real estate and offers logistics-related services, including customs digitization, waste management and recycling, aviation and ground-handling services, support to governments and ministries of defence, remote infrastructure and life support.

Cummins Incorporated is a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions.

The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world.

Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations.

